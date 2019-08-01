JAGGAER’s REV2019 Event Presents Real World Assessments of Digital Procurement Transformation

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, JAGGAER , the world’s largest independent spend management company, will be hosting REV, a national procurement event developed around real world applications of digital initiatives. This year’s event further explores the theme of “Educate, Innovate and Accelerate” with a lineup of customers, thought leaders and company technologists who will explore actual applications of buzz-worthy innovations capturing mindshare in the procurement space: Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Blockchain, among others.



JAGGAER’s REV2019 event is scheduled for October 1-3, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. Register here .

“JAGGAER has been at the forefront of delivering innovative technologies to the marketplace for over two decades. We have helped push digital change in multiple industries, including manufacturing, transportation, education, healthcare, consumer packaged goods, retail and public sector, among other industries. Our solutions have always been developed to address real world problems while thoughtfully applying innovation. REV was developed to share these stories with customers and the industry as a whole,” says Robert Bonavito, CEO of JAGGAER.

Topics covered embrace intelligent eProcurement, understanding supplier management, actionable use cases for business analytics, category management strategies, conducting a digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, smart contracts and research materials inventory control and management, among others. Speakers will include representatives from some of the leading companies across multiple industries, with Molly Fletcher, entrepreneur, motivational speaker and former sports agent, providing the event keynote.

For more information on REV2019

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company , with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

