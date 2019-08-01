OpsRamp an Exhibitor at the Gartner Catalyst Conference 2019 in San Diego

Discover hybrid infrastructure monitoring with AIOps and see live demonstrations of the OpsRamp IT operations management platform at booth 424

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp , the service-centric AIOps platform for the hybrid enterprise, today announced it’s a Silver Exhibitor at the Gartner Catalyst Conference 2019. The company will demonstrate at its booth how enterprises can combine hybrid infrastructure monitoring and management with artificial intelligence for IT operations ( AIOps ) to control the chaos of modern IT operations management in today’s increasingly distributed and complex IT infrastructure landscape. The OpsRamp platform also integrates seamlessly with third-party cloud providers and IT management tools and is currently used by over 1,800 organizations worldwide to monitor, manage and optimize IT infrastructure across cloud and on-premises environments.



“The Gartner Catalyst Conference addresses many of the same themes and challenges that our customers face every day, from modernizing IT operations through automation, to architecting a hybrid infrastructure strategy in the midst of digital transformation,” said Darren Cunningham, Vice President of Marketing. “We believe the OpsRamp platform also addresses these challenges in a SaaS-based platform built for on-prem, cloud, and cloud-native workloads.”

The OpsRamp team will be demonstrating the platform on the Exhibitor show floor at booth 424. To schedule meetings with the OpsRamp team visit https://www.opsramp.com/gartner-catalyst-conference/

About the Gartner Catalyst Conference

The Gartner Catalyst Conference is geared toward technical professionals who develop and execute on a strategy to leverage mobile, cloud, and big data to drive operational effectiveness and competitive advantage in their organizations. Technically focused and committed to pragmatic, how-to content, Gartner Catalyst Conference is designed to provide a blueprint for project planning and execution.

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp enables IT to control the chaos of managing their hybrid IT operations and act like a service provider back to the business. Built in the cloud, the OpsRamp service-centric AIOps platform drives total visibility across hybrid infrastructures, offers complete multi-cloud infrastructure monitoring and management of business-critical services, and optimizes services through automation and integration with ITSM and DevOps tools. Now enterprise IT can deliver IT operations as a service and power a digital operations command center that’s built for the challenges of modern, hybrid infrastructure.

Hundreds of enterprises like Dolby and Epsilon, and managed service providers like Carousel Industries, GreenPages, and NTT Data use OpsRamp to maintain service uptime and performance, transform contextual insight into action, and replace routine tasks with intelligent automation.

