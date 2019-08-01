Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024

Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2024

Description

The starts with an executive summary, which gives an overview of the market. The executive summary section highlights the key finding of the study. For the scope of report, a comprehensive definition of the market is provided. The report includes several sections that offer indicative market insights. The global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market has been thoroughly analyzed in the report for an inclusive understanding. The report includes critical market data that is presented in a table format. In the report, readers will also come across analysis of market dynamics. Such information is crucial for strategy building.

The market forecast in between 2019 and 2025. The base considered for this market report in 2015. A section of the report covers historical analysis. A detailed analysis of micro and macroeconomic indicators influencing the market is also available in the report. Information on growth drivers, industry trends, threats and growth opportunities is provided in the report. The market assessment is available in value. In addition to this, the report includes table of content which allows readers to conveniently navigate to different sections of the report.

Wood-plastic composites (WPCs) are composite substances fabricated from timber fibre/wooden flour and thermoplastic(s) (includes PE, PP, PVC, PLA etc.) Similarly to wood fibre and plastic, WPCs can also incorporate different ligno-cellulosic and/or inorganic filler substances. WPCs are a subset of a larger class of materials known as herbal natural fibre plastic composites (NFPCs), which may incorporate no cellulose-based totally fibre fillers together with pulp fibres, peanut hulls, bamboo, straw, digestate, and many others.

Key Players

Study of the global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market also includes analysis of participants operating in the value chain. It offers an overview on the competitive landscape of the market. This section of the repost covered key developments in the industry, and profiling of key market players along with their recent industry activity and product innovation.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report: Imerys, IOM3, U.S. Borax (Rio Tinto), BYK Netherlands B.V., Seven Trust Industry Co., Ltd, Dovetail, Guaranteed Industry Co., Ltd, Etna Trasporti Industry Co., Ltd, Amigos Industry Co., Ltd,

Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Breakdown Data by Type

Base Resin PE

Base Resin PVC

Base Resin PP

Base Resin PS

Others

Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Breakdown Data by Application

Outdoor Deck Floors

Railings

Fences

Landscaping Timbers

Cladding & Siding

Park Benches

Molding & Trim

Window and Foor Frames

Indoor Furniture

Others

Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Consumption and Production Breakdown Data by Region

Clients can identify several windows that allow the regional markets to vent out, registering impressive revenues. America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East Asia and Africa, and Rest of the World (RoW) are regional segments of the Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market.

Research Methodology

The report has been prepared using an innovative and effective research methodology. Both primary and secondary sources were consulted for market analysis and finding insights. A wide range of resource materials are explored to find market details on a granular level. Use of a multi-layer varication process ensures high accuracy of the findings. In addition, application top-down and bottom-up approaches confirms research authenticity.

Table of Contents

Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production by Regions

5 Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

