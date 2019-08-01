World Industrial Wax Market to 2023: Key Insights & Projections with Analysis by Application & Geography
Increased demand for industrial wax from the personal care industry
The cosmetics and personal care industry is witnessing substantial growth worldwide because of the increase in consumer demand for beautification and personal hygiene products. Industrial wax is used in cosmetic and personal care product formulations to enhance the viscosity and consistency of these products. Different types of wax are used in different cosmetic products.
With the increase in demand for personal care products, many companies are coming forward to supply wax to cater to the needs of the personal care and cosmetics industry. This demand for industrial wax will lead to the expansion of the global industrial wax market at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
Industrial research and development activities
The growing applications for industrial wax have spurred the R&D activities in the global industrial wax industry. Several researchers are collaborating with companies that have hands-on experience in offering quality waxes and are developing new technologies to extend the areas of applications further.
One such R&D effort aims at creating high-performance wax for use in wax 3D printers. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as increased demand for industrial wax in coating applications, increasing demand for industrial wax from the personal care industry, and increasing industrial wax production capacity.
However, uncertainties such as a decline in demand of group 1 base oil, equipment damage and negative impact of industrial wax on the environment, growing preference for fiberboard packaging may hamper the growth of the industrial wax industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
This industrial wax market analysis considers sales from various applications including candle manufacturing, packaging, coatings and polishes, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of industrial wax in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.
In 2018, the candle manufacturing segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as premiumization will play a significant role in the candle manufacturing segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global industrial wax market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial wax manufacturers, that include:
- BASF SE
- ExxonMobil Corp.
- Numaligarh Refinery Ltd.
- PJSC LUKOIL
- Sasol Ltd.
Also, the industrial wax market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Candle manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Packaging - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Coatings and polishes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Industrial research and development activities
- Emergence of technology to convert recycled plastics into wax
- Growing inclination for bio-based wax in industrial applications
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- ExxonMobil Corp.
- Numaligarh Refinery Ltd.
- PJSC LUKOIL
- Sasol Ltd.
