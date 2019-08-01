World Industrial Wax Market to 2023: Key Insights & Projections with Analysis by Application & Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Wax Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increased demand for industrial wax from the personal care industry



The cosmetics and personal care industry is witnessing substantial growth worldwide because of the increase in consumer demand for beautification and personal hygiene products. Industrial wax is used in cosmetic and personal care product formulations to enhance the viscosity and consistency of these products. Different types of wax are used in different cosmetic products.



With the increase in demand for personal care products, many companies are coming forward to supply wax to cater to the needs of the personal care and cosmetics industry. This demand for industrial wax will lead to the expansion of the global industrial wax market at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.



Industrial research and development activities



The growing applications for industrial wax have spurred the R&D activities in the global industrial wax industry. Several researchers are collaborating with companies that have hands-on experience in offering quality waxes and are developing new technologies to extend the areas of applications further.



One such R&D effort aims at creating high-performance wax for use in wax 3D printers. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as increased demand for industrial wax in coating applications, increasing demand for industrial wax from the personal care industry, and increasing industrial wax production capacity.



However, uncertainties such as a decline in demand of group 1 base oil, equipment damage and negative impact of industrial wax on the environment, growing preference for fiberboard packaging may hamper the growth of the industrial wax industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



This industrial wax market analysis considers sales from various applications including candle manufacturing, packaging, coatings and polishes, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of industrial wax in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the candle manufacturing segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as premiumization will play a significant role in the candle manufacturing segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global industrial wax market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial wax manufacturers, that include:



BASF SE

ExxonMobil Corp.

Numaligarh Refinery Ltd.

PJSC LUKOIL

Sasol Ltd.

Also, the industrial wax market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Candle manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Packaging - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Coatings and polishes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Industrial research and development activities

Emergence of technology to convert recycled plastics into wax

Growing inclination for bio-based wax in industrial applications

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

ExxonMobil Corp.

Numaligarh Refinery Ltd.

PJSC LUKOIL

Sasol Ltd.

