HokuApps Helps Businesses Grow with the Power of Automation

UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The power of HokuApps automation helps build business solutions within weeks. As more and more businesses turn to digital transformation to streamline their technology, rapid application development (RAD) platform, HokuApps, simplifies the process with rapid turnaround time.One of the pillars of the digital transformation movement is in technological automation, allowing tasks to be completed without human assistance. According to a report by the McKinsey Global Institute , automation is estimated to increase productivity in the workplace by 0.8% to 1.4% by 2065. This, in turn, will help businesses reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, reduce errors, and reduce the time required to complete a given task.Although this growth will take place over the coming decades, many businesses are gearing up to automate their processes now. International Data Corporation estimates “that, by 2020, 30% of G2000 companies will have allocated capital budget to at least 10% of revenue to fuel their digital strategies.” This means that more and more companies are recognizing the importance of digital transformation over the coming years.Ms. Rachitta Bahal, Head, Communications, HokuApps, said, “ We at HokuApps, use our automated platform to be a true technology partner for our clients. We are disrupting the software development space by building custom software solutions 10X faster, 10 times more reliably and at a tenth the cost than any other method.”With a cutting-edge application development engine, HokuApps refines the user experience with automated features, such as:- Business modules- Technology components- Cross-platform technology for iOS, Android, or Web integration- A world-class UI/UX design studio- Enterprise-level backend administration- A real-time business communication framework- Robust and scalable infrastructure and security featuresOffering one-click integration with over 500 different platforms, the HokuApps rapid enterprise application development platform offers a low-code approach to integrating with existing systems. Built-in connectors allow streamlined integration with existing enterprise applications ensuring standardization, revenue maximization and workflow optimization. In a business environment hampered by legacy software and disparate systems like ERP and CRM, HokuApps’ custom-built connectors help businesses make all systems work as a unified and streamlined process.About HokuApps:HokuApps is one of the fastest growing rapid application development platforms that empowers organizations to develop fast and innovative technology solutions. With main headquarters in Singapore, the rapid application development platform has enhanced mobile and data integration capabilities to enable companies to quickly deploy mobile and web applications. HokuApps empowers organizations to usher in their digital transformation journey to better engage with customers, partners, and employees.Visit HokuApps at Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube



