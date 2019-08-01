Endometriosis Drug Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global endometriosis market is estimated to reach a market value of USD 1807.78 million by 2017 and grow at a CAGR of 2.52% in the forecasted 2018-2025. The global endometriosis market is estimated to reach a market value of USD XX million by 2025. Endometriosis is a painful disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus leading pelvic pain and infertility.

The market is segmented into:

Drug Class

Gonadotropins Releasing Hormone agonists

Progestin

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory drugs

Oral contraceptive pills

Therapy Type

Pain Management

Hormonal Therapy

The healthcare sector comprises everything from the pharmaceutical products used to treat the wide range of diseases facing mankind to the electronic healthcare record systems revolutionizing the healthcare industry the world over. Healthcare is one of the most important sectors for government as well as private investment right now. The increasing prospects of new drug research processes have made the healthcare sector a highly lucrative investment channel, with these conditions likely to last a long time due to the growing threat of rare diseases and lifestyle diseases.

Some of the major companies in global endometriosis market include

Pfizer

Bayer

Eli Lilly

Astrazeneca

The biotech sector has become a key player in the healthcare sector in recent years, with the increasing emphasis on genetic therapies and novel drug development leading to growing investment in biotech. In 2019 alone, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Array BioPharma doubled their stock prices over H1, with other companies also exhibiting rapid progress. Genetic therapies are likely to remain a highly important part of the healthcare sector over the coming years, with the development of the Human Genome Project and other advancements in genetics and genomics opening up unprecedented vistas in terms of the potential of humans to eradicate severe diseases such as cancer and diabetes.

Research on cancer and diabetes is likely to be among the most well-funded avenues in the healthcare sector over the coming years. The growing prevalence of cancer, as well as the inability of medical researchers to come up with comprehensive solutions that can effectively eliminate the disease, have made it one of the most well-funded research avenues around the world. Several medical research establishments have been created in the last few years solely to focus on the development of effective cancer medication. Prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, stomach cancer, and oral cancer retain a high prevalence around the world, with other cancer types also exhibiting an alarming increase. This is likely to drive significant innovation in the healthcare sector in the coming years.

Some of the recent industry developments include

Pfizer has received US FDA approval for Depo-Provera for treatment of endometriosis AbbVie has received U.S. FDA Priority Review for Investigational Oral Treatment Elagolix for the Management of Endometriosis with Associated Pain.

Diabetes is another major threat to the global population in present times. Borne of lifestyle factors such as an excessive consumption of sugar, sedentary lifestyles, and lack of physical exercise, diabetes has become a major health threat in a number of countries around the world. Previously known as the pensioner’s disease, the incidence of diabetes among younger populations has grown alarmingly over the last few years, with juvenile diabetes now emerging as a pressing concern for the healthcare sector. This is likely to drive significant investment in the healthcare sector over the coming years. The growing government support to the healthcare sector is vital for ensuring long-term sustainability of research projects, as significant expenses are reached when attempting to find cures to major diseases.



