Online Music Education Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.62%: Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

Online music education industry will experience a high growth driven by increasing smartphone penetration and better internet connectivity across key regions.

NOIDA, INDIA, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The recent study titled “ Online Music Education Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024), covers an in-depth analysis of the market on the basis of type, and geography. The report also covers the country-level analysis within the regions as well. Additionally, the report covers the key trends in the market along with drivers and restraint during the forecast period 2019-2024. The report has segmented the online music education market by type (music history, theory, musicology, others), and geography (North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific). Online music education is projected to show substantial growth over the coming years on account of increasing adoption of digital media for education in multiple developed and developing regions. Furthermore, advancements in technology, combined with increasing investments and rise in the number of available courses is further projected to augment the market growth in the next five years. Moreover, the growing popularity of music and the boom in the music industry is also projected to have a positive impact on the online music education market in the coming years. However, the high penetration of offline music classes and lack of awareness regarding online music courses is projected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.Music history is projected to hold a noteworthy share in the online music education market.By type, music history is projected to hold a noticeable share in the market and is projected to show decent growth in the coming years on account of the rising popularity of these courses amongst music enthusiasts. In addition to this, budding endeavors by multiple online music education platforms to provide such courses is further projected to augment its growth in the next five years.North America is expected to account for a significant share in the market.By geography, the Online music education market has been segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The North American region is projected to hold a substantial share owing to the increasing penetration of online education in the economy. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness ample growth opportunities during the forecasted period on account of budding investments towards the development of online music education platforms in the country.Some of the major industry players profiled as part of the report are MusicGurus, Skoove, Yousician, Tonara, iMusic-School, TakeLessons, Inc., Lessonface.com, Inc., Shanghai Miaoke Information Technology Co., Ltd. (VIP Peilian), Dubspot Online, and The Online Academy of Irish Music.Request free sample or place an order: www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/online-music-education-market



