Huazhu Group Limited Schedules Second Quarter of 2019 Earnings Release on August 21, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (“Huazhu” or the “Company”) a leading and fast-growing multi-brand hotel group in China, today announced that it will schedule to release unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2019 after the US market closes on August 21, 2019.



The earnings release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.huazhu.com/press-releases.

Huazhu’s management will host a conference call at 9 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 (or 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Shanghai/Hong Kong time zone) following the announcement. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial +1 (845) 675 0437 (for callers in the US), +86 400 620 8038 (for callers in China Mainland), +852 3018 6771 (for callers in Hong Kong) or +65 6713 5090 (for callers outside of the US, China Mainland, and Hong Kong) and enter pass code 5324018. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled time of the call.

A recording of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through August 29, 2019. Please dial +1 (855) 452 5696 (for callers in the US) or +61 2 8199 2099 (for callers outside the US) and entering pass code 5324018.

The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at the Company’s Web site, http://ir.huazhu.com .

About Huazhu Group Limited

Huazhu Group Limited is a leading hotel operator and franchisor in China. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had 4,665 hotels or 463,296 rooms in operation. With a primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments, Huazhu’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, HanTing Premium Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Joya Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Crystal Orange Hotel and Blossom Hill. The Company also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in Pan-China region.

The Company's business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, the Company directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers it appoints and collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. The Company applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of June 30, 2019, Huazhu Group operates 19 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, 81 percent under manachise and franchise models.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: http://ir.huazhu.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Tel: 86 (21) 6195 9561

Email: ir@huazhu.com

http://ir.huazhu.com



