MevoFit Launches "Race-Space Smart-Watch for Fitness & Sports PRO" in India!

MevoFit Race Space Smartwatch MevoFit Race-Space Smartwatch MevoFit Race-Space Smart Watch

Advanced Smartwatch that comes with Big Colored Display, All Day Activity Tracker, HR + BP + Blood Oxygen Tracker, Sports Mode, Music Player Controller & More!

DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, there has been a major boom in the health & fitness sector including fitness tracker and smartwatches. With the Indian market being receptive to wearables from brands such as Fitbit and Apple, several other manufacturers have launched their own products in the Indian market at very competitive prices. MevoFit , a fitness technology start-up is one of such manufacturer who has launched many fitness tracker bands at awesome prices. MevoFit is proud to add a new smartwatch to their portfolio - " Race-Space ". This watch has all the features you expect from a smartwatch including - All Day Activity Tracker, Sleep Tracker, Heart Rate Tracker, Blood Pressure Tracker, and Blood Oxygen Tracker. Other than this, this smartwatch is a perfect controller of your smartphone as it has shortcuts for Camera Control, Music Player Control, Reminders & Alerts.The new MevoFit Space smart watch is designed with 7 kinds of sports mode- Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Football, Badminton, and Basketball. So, depending on your preference, you can choose the desired sport mode as you set out and the watch will start to track all the vital parameters – like distance, steps, calories, activity time, and so on. The watch is IP 67 water resistant which means you can easily wear it while running, taking shower post exercise, washing and also in heavy rain.MevoFit Race Space Smartwatch is available in 2 colors - Black-Grey & Black-Green. The smartwatch comes with big colored display which is operated through a single point and power button along with wrist gestures. It is a lightweight activity tracker which is scratch tolerant and skin friendly. This smartwatch comes with a magnetic charger which can be clasped at the back of the device for effortless charging. Switched on, it seamlessly syncs data between the band and MevoFit Fitness Tracker app through Bluetooth connectivity. MevoFit Race Space is a handy and smartwatch that can be easily worn throughout the day. Just wear it nice and easy in a casual manner around your wrist. The best part, it syncs all the data captured around your activity from the band in the app for unified data management. At one glance, you are able to keep a tab on all your daily activity!Ms. Khyati Mahajan, founder of MevoFit said, “Our endeavor has been to create a wave of positive fitness transformation in the Indian society. We have fitness bands for both amateur and mature fitness and sports enthusiasts. All our Fitness Bands & Smartwatches come with rich and diverse features which makes it a satisfying buy for the passionate fitness enthusiasts.”FEATURES OF MEVOFIT RACE SPACE SMARTWATCHMevoFit Race Space is loaded with features and the main highlights of this smartwatch are listed as under:-1. Steps Tracker2. Calories Burned Tracker3. Distance Tracker4. Heart Rate Tracker5. Blood Pressure Tracker6. Blood Oxygen Tracker7. Sleep Tracker8. Sedentary Alerts9. Call, SMS and Social Notifications10. Alarms and Reminders11. Stopwatch12. Camera Control13. Music Player Control14. Watch Brightness ControlThe MevoFit Race Space has been made using a Zinc Alloy and Plastic with a TFT color 1.3 inch screen that offers a resolution size of 240x240 pixel. The band runs on a 170 mAh polymer battery that can be fully charged in 1.5 hours with a standby time of 30 days. Powered by a NRF52832 QFAA chip, the band is also IP67 waterproof with a 0.9 mm thick dial. In addition, the smartwatch supports apps for both Android/iOS and can be synced with all popular phone brands such as Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi Mi, Huawei, Motorola, Lenovo, Oppo, Vivo, One Plus, and LG. Priced at Rs. 5.990, this health tracker is at the moment accessible by way of e-commerce platforms resembling Amazon, Flipkart and MevoFit Website.About the company:MevoFit is a fitness technology startup of unique apps & web that reward you with merchandise to lose weight and get fit. MevoFit aspires to touch the lifestyle of its users in multiple ways, not just technology but a whole world of fitness incubating services in the physical and non-physical form to shake up and energize the entire fitness ecosystem. In order to make this goal easier Mevolife has developed an all in one health management ecosystem which includes Fitness Apps, Fitness Merchandise, B2B & B2C Service Platforms. Their fitness gear includes Fitness Bands, Gym Bags, Fitness Apparels & Sports Sipper.



