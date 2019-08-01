Robotic System Integration Market to hit $189.49 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Growth Drivers, Competitive landscape, Key Trends, Revenue, Technological Advancements and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Increasing labor costs in developing countries is propelling the use of robotic system integrator by manufacturers. In 2018, Asia-pacific dominated the robotic system industry market by holding USD 47.08 USD Billion. Japan leaded the Asia-Pacific market with a value of USD 41.62 Billion in 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Robotic System Integration Market Size by Application (Food & Beverages, Metal & Machinery, Chemical & Rubber, Automotive, Electronics, Logistics and Others), by Company Size (Large and SME), by Component Type (Hardware, Software and Service), by Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global market for robotic system integrators looks strong as it accounted USD 66.94 billion in 2018 and is estimated to be worth USD 189.49 billion by 2025, growing at a 15.9% CAGR. This market is primarily driven by increasing demand of robot integrators in the automation process. Both robot suppliers and manufacturers use robotic integrators for aptly launching robotic system and secure higher revenues. This connects growth of robot integrators market to technological advances in other industries. Technological advances in collaborative and industrial robotics lead to higher adoption rates and subsequently escalates the demand for robotic integration. However, there are factors which may hamper the growth of robotic system integration market. Out of which, most impacting one is cost of technology. Robots cost highly depends on the type of area or field it is being used. When analyzing a requirement of robot in a company, they have to also consider other dependable parameters like space requirements, payload, reach and installation cost. Proper installation is achieved with system integrators which requires huge capital.

The global robotic system integration market research report assesses market demand and scenario over the period from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends between 2015 and 2017 and the 2019 to 2025 market forecast. The report studies both at global and country level the current status and future market prospects. The global robotic system integration market is segmented by application, company size, component and geography.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global robotic system integration industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the robotic system integration industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global robotic system integration market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players targets to gain competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into food, metal & machinery, chemical & rubber, automotive, electronics, logistics and others. In 2018, automotive segment highly adopted the robotic system integrators and made it USD 25.48 Billion industry. However, logistics sector is anticipated to attain fastest CAGR. In upcoming years too, automotive segment will lead the market as it seeks to enhance productivity, deliver projects on time and on budget along with higher product budget. In a highly competitive market, these manufacturers look for consistent project delivery across various sites, plant-to-plant best practice sharing, quick adoption of technology and project leadership and execution. Ajay Gurjar, Dy. COO & Head (Business Operations), Yaskawa India Pvt Ltd (Robotic Division), says, “In automotive industry the concepts of smart factories and robotic factories are gaining significance, with some companies opting for complete robotisation in their automobile factories. In robotic factories, most work processes are controlled and operated by robots from start to finish, requiring humans only to oversee overall operations. As per application wise, current market for spot welding + handling over shading the arc welding requirement.”

On the basis of company size, this market is bifurcated into Large and SMEs. In 2018, large companies dominated the market, however, SMEs is predicted to win the race of fastest growth rate with 18.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the component type, global robotic system integration is segmented into hardware, software and service. Out of which, hardware segment had maximum value in 2018, however, software segment is anticipated to have fastest CAGR that is, 15.8%. Hardware and Software is further divided.

In 2018, Asia-pacific dominated the robotic system industry market by holding USD 47.08 USD Billion. Japan leaded the Asia-Pacific market with a value of USD 41.62 Billion in 2018. Aging population and decreasing birth rates are few of the major factors providing impetus towards robotics adoption in Japan. Due to low population of workers most of the manufacturers are implementing robotics at their facilities. Also, developing countries like India and China were among the top rank in this region. The factor that drive Chinese market is, in 2006, China crafted 5-year plans with specific goals to encourage the use of robots in manufacturing to enhance quality and reduce the need for unskilled labor, and to establish the manufacture of robots in-country to reduce the reliance on foreign suppliers.

The major players of Global Robotic System Integration includes RobotWorx, Midwest Engineered Systems, Phoenix Control Systems, SIERT, Motoman Robotics, Motion Controls Robotics, Mecelec Design, Genesis Systems Group, Dynamic Automation, Geku Automation, KUKA, BW Integrated Systems and Yaskawa Motoman Automation. In 2018, Yaskawa Motoman and RAMTEC declared the formation of the Ohio Manufacturing Workforce Partnership. This partnership is likely to be a big support to the State of Ohio in building highly sustainable workforce development model and will offer Ohio students as well as educators with STEM-aligned curriculum coupled with training in order to become proficient in Industry 4.0 technologies.

