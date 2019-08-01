Global Micro Electric Automotive Market 2019-2025 Global forecast with Top Key Players like Yogomo ,Shifeng ,Textron
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A micro electric automotive four-wheeled electric powered vehicle with an achievable speed of in excess of 20 miles for each hour however not in excess of 25 miles for each hour (in China, not in excess of 70 kilometres for each hour) on a cleared surface, and it more often than not has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of under 3,000 pounds.
The global Micro Electric Automotive market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
The increasing demand for automobiles in China, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea is likely to be a major driver for the automotive industry in the region over the forecast period. The electric vehicles market has also made steady progress in these countries over the last few years, with Chinese manufacturers emerging as major players in the electric vehicle market and the country supporting the growth of the electric vehicles market by incentivizing sales of electric vehicles over conventional fossil fuel-powered vehicles.
Top key Players in Micro Electric Automotive Market
Yogomo
Shifeng
Textron
Dojo
Byvin
Polaris
Lichi
Baoya
Tangjun
Yamaha
Fulu
Xinyuzhou
GreenWheel EV
Incalu
Kandi
Renault
APACHE
Garia
Zheren
Ingersoll Rand
CitEcar Electric Vehicles
Eagle
Taiqi
Micro Electric Automotive Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Lead-Acid Battery Vehicle
Lithium-Ion Battery Vehicle
By Demand
Personal Use
Commercial Use
Public Utilities
Regional Analysis
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
