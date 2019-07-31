DOE Awards an 8(a) Small Business Contract to Provide Waste Tracking Services at Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management ...

Cincinnati - The Department of Energy (DOE) today announced the award of a sole-source Requirements contract to Aleut Aerospace Engineering, LLC, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Aleut is a Small Business under the 8(a) program. Work performed under this contract will be performed at Department of Energy, Carlsbad Field Office located in Carlsbad, New Mexico. The Contractor will provide 24/7 services to the Transportation Tracking and Communications (TRANSCOM) system, including, but not limited to the following: operations, help desk support, program administration, user training, and system maintenance.

The DOE TRANSCOM system continuously monitors and tracks active shipments of defense related spent nuclear fuel, unclassified radioactive/non-radioactive, hazardous, and transuranic (TRU) waste to and from DOE facilities. TRANSCOM is the primary communication and monitoring system for all DOE "high visibility" unclassified radioactive shipments.

This contract will have a ceiling price of $9 million and an ordering period of five years. Firm-Fixed Price-type task orders will be issued against the contract for specific work.