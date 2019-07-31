Value Line, Inc. Now Tracks Many of the Major Cannabis Stocks

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: VALU) has recently initiated coverage on six of the major cannabis companies. Specifically, the Company’s Value Line Investment Survey is now analyzing Tilray, Inc. (TLRY), Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC), Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Aphria Inc. (APHA), CannTrust (CTST), and Cronos Group (CRON). These corporations produce and distribute medical and recreational cannabis products, including oils, extracts, capsules, dried goods, and related accessories. They are all headquartered in Canada, but Value Line has elected to track these equities on the New York Stock Exchange (they are also listed on the Toronto Exchange). Recreational cannabis is now legal throughout Canada, in many U.S. States, and dozens of other countries. Thus, the addressable market for these companies is expanding rapidly and the stocks, overall, hold ample investment merits for investors who are willing to accept the above-average risk of a “new” industry. For our in-depth analysis and target-price projections, investors are encouraged to review our reports and keep up with our ongoing research. Lastly, the Value Line “full database” service lineup, available to institutional clients, certain libraries, and high-net-worth individuals, with some 5,800 public company stocks in total now includes data on more than a dozen publicly traded cannabis stocks.



Value Line, Inc. is a leading New York based provider of investment research. The Value Line Investment Survey is one of the most widely used sources of independent equity investment research. Value Line also publishes a range of proprietary investment research in both print and digital formats including research in the areas of Mutual Funds and Options. Value Line’s acclaimed research also enables the Company to provide specialized products such as Value Line Select, Value Line Special Situations, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs and certain Value Line copyrights, distributed under agreements including certain proprietary ranking system information and other proprietary information used in third party products. Investment Advisory services are provided through its substantial non-voting interests in EULAV Asset Management, the investment advisor to The Value Line Family of Mutual Funds. Value Line’s products are available to individual investors by mail, at www.valueline.com or through 1-800-VALUELINE or 1-800-825-8354, while institutional-level services for professional investors, advisers, corporate, academic, and municipal libraries are offered at www.ValueLinePro.com, www.ValueLineLibrary.com and at 1-800-531-1425.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This report contains statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions (including certain projections and business trends) accompanied by such phrases as “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “will”, “intend” and other similar or negative expressions, that are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Actual results for Value Line, Inc. (“Value Line” or “the Company”) may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the following:

maintaining revenue from subscriptions for the Company’s digital and print published products;

changes in market and economic conditions, including global financial issues;

protection of intellectual property rights;

dependence on non-voting revenues and non-voting profits interests in EULAV Asset Management, a Delaware statutory trust (“EAM” or “EAM Trust”), which serves as the investment advisor to the Value Line Funds and engages in related distribution, marketing and administrative services;

fluctuations in EAM’s and third party copyright assets under management due to broadly based changes in the values of equity and debt securities, redemptions by investors and other factors;

the valuation of EAM’s intangible assets from time to time;

generating future revenues or collection of receivables from significant customers;

dependence on key personnel;

competition in the fields of publishing, copyright and investment management;

the impact of government regulation on the Company’s and EAM’s businesses;

availability of free or low cost investment data through discount brokers or generally over the internet;

terrorist attacks, cyber attacks and natural disasters;

other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risks described in Item 1A, “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2019; and

other risks and uncertainties arising from time to time.

These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors which may involve external factors over which we may have no control or changes in our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations or intentions, which may happen at any time at our discretion, could also have material adverse effects on future results. Except as otherwise required to be disclosed in periodic reports required to be filed by public companies with the SEC pursuant to the SEC's rules, we have no duty to update these statements, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks and uncertainties, current plans, anticipated actions, and future financial conditions and results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking information contained herein.

www.valueline.com

www.ValueLinePro.com, www.ValueLineLibrary.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Complimentary Value Line® Reports on Dow 30 Stocks

Contact: Howard A. Brecher, Publisher Value Line, Inc. (212) 907-1500



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.