Amedisys Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Updates 2019 Guidance

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019.



Three Month Periods Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Net service revenue increased $81.4 million to $493.0 million compared to $411.6 million in 2018.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $33.7 million compared to $33.3 million in 2018.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.02 compared to $0.98 in 2018.

Adjusted Quarterly Results*

Adjusted EBITDA of $61.4 million compared to $49.7 million in 2018.

Adjusted net service revenue of $498.5 million compared to $413.3 million in 2018.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $39.9 million compared to $34.1 million in 2018.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.21 compared to $1.00 in 2018.

Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Net service revenue increased $149.4 million to $960.3 million compared to $810.9 million in 2018.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $65.0 million compared to $60.5 million in 2018.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.98 compared to $1.76 in 2018.

Adjusted Year to Date Results*

Adjusted EBITDA of $116.2 million compared to $91.4 million in 2018.

Adjusted net service revenue of $966.3 million compared to $812.6 million in 2018.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $76.3 million compared to $61.4 million in 2018.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $2.32 compared to $1.79 in 2018.

* See pages 12 and 13 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

Paul B. Kusserow, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “I am very proud of our second quarter results as we continue to best internal and external expectations. Most importantly and core to what we do, our growth allows us to bring clinical excellence to even more patients across home health, hospice and personal care. Providing our clinically distinct services to as many patients wherever they call home is why we get out of bed every morning and I am thankful to our team of over 21,000 employees for continuing to do all that you do to drive such impressive results and provide such incredible care.”

Updated 2019 Guidance

Net service revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $213 million to $216 million.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $4.05 to $4.12 based on an estimated 33.1 million shares outstanding.

This guidance excludes the effects of any future acquisitions, if any are made.

We urge caution in considering the current trends and 2019 guidance disclosed in this press release. The home health and hospice industry is highly competitive and subject to intensive regulations, and trends are subject to numerous factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are referenced in the cautionary language below and others that are described more fully in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K which can be found on the SEC's internet website, http://www.sec.gov, and our internet website, http://www.amedisys.com.

Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Amedisys will host a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter results.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through our website on our Investor Relations section at the following web address: http://investors.amedisys.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before provision for income taxes, net interest expense and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net service revenue, defined as net service revenue excluding certain items; (3) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. excluding certain items; and (4) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share excluding certain items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Additional information

Amedisys, Inc. (the "Company") is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 65,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With more than 21,000 employees in 471 care centers within 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 376,000 patients and clients in need every year.

We use our website as a channel of distribution for important company information. Important information, including press releases, investor presentations and financial information regarding our company, is routinely posted on and accessible on the Investor Relations subpage of our website, which is accessible by clicking on the tab labeled “Investors” on our website home page. Visitors to our website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations subpage of our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

When included in this press release, words like “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “may,” “might,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis, changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels, our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively, competition in the healthcare industry, changes in the case mix of patients and payment methodologies, changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies, our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources, our ability to consistently provide high-quality care, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments, future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors, our access to financing, our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements, business disruptions due to natural disasters or acts of terrorism, our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure, our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Compassionate Care Hospice (“CCH”), our ability to comply with requirements stipulated in the CCH corporate integrity agreement, and changes in law or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three-Month

Periods Ended June 30 For the Six-Month

Periods Ended June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net service revenue $ 492,984 $ 411,603 $ 960,324 $ 810,865 Cost of service, excluding depreciation and amortization 290,752 242,564 566,026 480,873 General and administrative expenses: Salaries and benefits 98,356 77,215 193,186 152,846 Non-cash compensation 5,538 3,767 12,153 7,811 Other 48,408 42,104 91,810 83,784 Depreciation and amortization 5,179 3,125 8,074 6,718 Operating expenses 448,233 368,775 871,249 732,032 Operating income 44,751 42,828 89,075 78,833 Other income (expense): Interest income 20 114 44 234 Interest expense (4,332 ) (2,140 ) (7,681 ) (3,843 ) Equity in earnings from equity method investments 3,716 2,976 4,932 4,836 Miscellaneous, net 193 359 429 960 Total other (expense) income, net (403 ) 1,309 (2,276 ) 2,187 Income before income taxes 44,348 44,137 86,799 81,020 Income tax expense (10,308 ) (10,596 ) (21,186 ) (20,159 ) Net income 34,040 33,541 65,613 60,861 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (298 ) (192 ) (567 ) (353 ) Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 33,742 $ 33,349 $ 65,046 $ 60,508 Basic earnings per common share: Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 1.05 $ 1.00 $ 2.03 $ 1.80 Weighted average shares outstanding 32,075 33,439 32,038 33,705 Diluted earnings per common share: Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 1.02 $ 0.98 $ 1.98 $ 1.76 Weighted average shares outstanding 32,933 34,179 32,913 34,391

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

June 30, 2019

(unaudited) December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,902 $ 20,229 Patient accounts receivable 239,674 188,972 Prepaid expenses 8,957 7,568 Other current assets 13,252 7,349 Total current assets 275,785 224,118 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $98,936 and $95,472 29,762 29,449 Operating lease right of use assets 85,026 — Goodwill 664,822 329,480 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $35,402 and $33,050 61,966 44,132 Deferred income taxes 30,213 35,794 Other assets 58,288 54,145 Total assets $ 1,205,862 $ 717,118 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 35,690 $ 28,531 Payroll and employee benefits 111,660 92,858 Accrued expenses 131,860 99,475 Current portion of long-term obligations 7,610 1,612 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 26,187 — Total current liabilities 313,007 222,476 Long-term obligations, less current portion 266,468 5,775 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 57,392 — Other long-term obligations 6,053 6,234 Total liabilities 642,920 234,485 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,445,591 and 36,252,280 shares issued; and 32,130,184 and 31,973,505 shares outstanding 36 36 Additional paid-in capital 623,309 603,666 Treasury stock, at cost 4,315,407 and 4,278,775 shares of common stock (246,175 ) (241,685 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 15 15 Retained earnings 184,596 119,550 Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity 561,781 481,582 Noncontrolling interests 1,161 1,051 Total equity 562,942 482,633 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,205,862 $ 717,118

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING

(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)

(Unaudited)

For the Three-Month

Periods Ended June 30 For the Six-Month

Periods Ended June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 34,040 $ 33,541 $ 65,613 $ 60,861 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,179 3,125 8,074 6,718 Non-cash compensation 5,538 3,767 12,153 7,811 401(k) employer match 2,307 2,327 4,686 4,894 Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets 9,150 — 17,495 — Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 2 87 (2 ) 650 Deferred income taxes 2,606 6,200 5,875 9,145 Equity in earnings from equity method investments (3,716 ) (2,976 ) (4,932 ) (4,836 ) Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs/debt discount 220 177 433 355 Write off of deferred debt issuance costs — 38 — 38 Return on equity investment 117 1,579 842 2,204 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Patient accounts receivable (1,832 ) (4,656 ) (24,165 ) 3,604 Other current assets 2,292 (4,698 ) (8,343 ) (11,680 ) Other assets 282 642 (56 ) 688 Accounts payable 1,665 5,146 (9,475 ) 3,623 Accrued expenses 10,424 6,355 29,262 4,548 Other long-term obligations (37 ) (1 ) (181 ) 2,347 Operating lease liabilities (8,061 ) — (16,200 ) — Operating lease right of use assets (910 ) — (1,754 ) — Net cash provided by operating activities 59,266 50,653 79,325 90,970 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Proceeds from sale of deferred compensation plan assets 5 9 213 471 Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 81 6 146 11 Investments in equity method investees (90 ) — (210 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (1,495 ) (149 ) (2,693 ) (1,611 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (17,547 ) (1,824 ) (345,414 ) (4,074 ) Net cash used in investing activities (19,046 ) (1,958 ) (347,958 ) (5,203 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options 987 2,484 1,343 2,609 Proceeds from issuance of stock to employee stock purchase plan 752 560 1,534 1,157 Shares withheld upon stock vesting (1,802 ) (1,527 ) (4,490 ) (2,832 ) Noncontrolling interest distribution (91 ) (322 ) (457 ) (350 ) Proceeds from borrowings under term loan — — 175,000 — Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit 23,000 127,500 184,500 127,500 Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit (58,000 ) — (92,000 ) — Principal payments of long-term obligations (1,718 ) (87,656 ) (2,277 ) (90,475 ) Debt issuance costs — (2,433 ) (847 ) (2,433 ) Purchase of company stock — (181,402 ) — (181,402 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (36,872 ) (142,796 ) 262,306 (146,226 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,348 (94,101 ) (6,327 ) (60,459 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 10,554 120,005 20,229 86,363 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 13,902 $ 25,904 $ 13,902 $ 25,904 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest $ 3,462 $ 1,015 $ 4,187 $ 2,080 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 7,445 $ 3,336 $ 7,849 $ 6,149 Days revenue outstanding (1) 41.1 41.1 41.1 41.1

(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 2018 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)

(Unaudited)

Segment Information - Home Health

For the Three-

Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 219.1 $ 206.3 Non-Medicare 99.5 85.2 Net service revenue 318.6 291.5 Cost of service 187.8 176.5 Gross margin 130.8 115.0 Other operating expenses 75.1 69.2 Operating income $ 55.7 $ 45.8 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue 6 % 6 % Non-Medicare revenue 17 % 18 % Total admissions 7 % 6 % Total volume (2) 6 % 8 % Total Episodic admissions (3) 6 % 5 % Total Episodic volume (4) 4 % 6 % Key Statistical Data - Total (5): Medicare: Admissions 48,870 47,058 Recertifications 27,777 28,431 Total volume 76,647 75,489 Completed episodes 76,302 74,776 Visits 1,322,393 1,318,074 Average revenue per completed episode (6) $ 2,953 $ 2,874 Visits per completed episode (7) 17.6 17.8 Non-Medicare: Admissions 32,893 29,271 Recertifications 15,584 13,891 Total volume 48,477 43,162 Visits 774,093 690,548 Total (5): Visiting Clinician Cost per Visit $ 81.97 $ 80.07 Clinical Manager Cost per Visit 7.65 7.76 Total Cost per Visit $ 89.62 $ 87.83 Visits 2,096,486 2,008,622





For the Six-

Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 432.5 $ 411.3 Non-Medicare 196.2 164.3 Net service revenue 628.7 575.6 Cost of service 373.5 350.9 Gross margin 255.2 224.7 Other operating expenses 147.5 138.0 Operating income $ 107.7 $ 86.7 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue 5 % 5 % Non-Medicare revenue 20 % 16 % Total admissions 7 % 5 % Total volume (2) 6 % 7 % Total Episodic admissions (3) 5 % 4 % Total Episodic volume (4) 4 % 6 % Key Statistical Data - Total (5): Medicare: Admissions 99,190 96,513 Recertifications 54,889 55,667 Total volume 154,079 152,180 Completed episodes 150,280 147,612 Visits 2,653,802 2,632,200 Average revenue per completed episode (6) $ 2,928 $ 2,833 Visits per completed episode (7) 17.5 17.5 Non-Medicare: Admissions 66,542 59,160 Recertifications. 30,267 26,323 Total volume 96,809 85,483 Visits 1,527,772 1,351,481 Total (5): Visiting Clinician Cost per Visit $ 81.51 $ 80.20 Clinical Manager Cost per Visit 7.83 7.88 Total Cost per Visit $ 89.34 $ 88.08 Visits 4,181,574 3,983,681

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare, Total and Episodic revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare, Total and Episodic revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period.

(2) Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.

(3) Total Episodic admissions includes admissions for Medicare and Non-Medicare payors that bill on a 60-day episode of care basis.

(4) Total Episodic volume includes admissions and recertifications for Medicare and Non-Medicare payors that bill on a 60-day episode of care basis.

(5) Total includes acquisitions and denovos.

(6) Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care.

(7) Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.

Segment Information - Hospice

For the Three-

Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 145.8 $ 96.9 Non-Medicare 7.4 4.5 Net service revenue 153.2 101.4 Cost of service 87.3 51.7 Gross margin 65.9 49.7 Other operating expenses 35.3 20.6 Operating income $ 30.6 $ 29.1 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue 1 % 13 % Hospice admissions 7 % 7 % Average daily census 5 % 12 % Key Statistical Data - Total (2): Hospice admissions 10,430 6,746 Average daily census 11,427 7,554 Revenue per day, net $ 147.27 $ 147.58 Cost of service per day $ 83.96 $ 75.20 Average discharge length of stay 98 97





For the Six-

Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 276.5 $ 188.7 Non-Medicare 13.7 10.0 Net service revenue 290.2 198.7 Cost of service 161.4 101.8 Gross margin 128.8 96.9 Other operating expenses 64.7 40.8 Operating income $ 64.1 $ 56.1 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue 5 % 12 % Hospice admissions 6 % 6 % Average daily census 7 % 12 % Key Statistical Data - Total (2): Hospice admissions 20,141 13,679 Average daily census 10,709 7,385 Revenue per day, net $ 149.72 $ 148.66 Cost of service per day $ 83.25 $ 76.15 Average discharge length of stay 98 97

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period.

(2) Total includes acquisitions and denovos.

Segment Information - Personal Care

For the Three-

Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 21.2 18.7 Net service revenue 21.2 18.7 Cost of service 15.6 14.4 Gross margin 5.6 4.3 Other operating expenses 3.2 3.3 Operating income $ 2.4 $ 1.0 Key Statistical Data - Total (1): Billable hours 848,245 797,228 Clients served 12,962 12,683 Shifts 382,287 356,874 Revenue per hour $ 25.01 $ 23.48 Revenue per shift $ 55.49 $ 52.45 Hours per shift 2.2 2.2





For the Six-

Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 41.4 36.6 Net service revenue 41.4 36.6 Cost of service 31.1 28.2 Gross margin 10.3 8.4 Other operating expenses 6.4 6.6 Operating income $ 3.9 $ 1.8 Key Statistical Data - Total (1): Billable hours 1,681,862 1,547,181 Clients served 14,687 14,350 Shifts 758,469 705,040 Revenue per hour $ 24.60 $ 23.66 Revenue per shift $ 54.56 $ 51.91 Hours per shift 2.2 2.2

(1) Total includes acquisitions.

Segment Information - Corporate

For the Three-

Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Financial Information (in millions): Other operating expenses $ 40.2 $ 31.1 Depreciation and amortization 3.7 2.0 Total operating expenses $ 43.9 $ 33.1





For the Six-

Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Financial Information (in millions): Other operating expenses $ 81.5 $ 61.3 Depreciation and amortization 5.1 4.5 Total operating expenses $ 86.6 $ 65.8

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”):

For the Three-

Month Period

Ended June 30, For the Six-

Month Period

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 33,742 $ 33,349 $ 65,046 $ 60,508 Add: Income tax expense 10,308 10,596 21,186 20,159 Interest expense, net 4,312 2,026 7,637 3,609 Depreciation and amortization 5,179 3,125 8,074 6,718 Certain items (1) 8,257 1,035 15,171 1,224 Interest component of certain items (1) (446 ) (446 ) (887 ) (829 ) Adjusted EBITDA (2) (6) $ 61,352 $ 49,685 $ 116,227 $ 91,389

Adjusted Net Service Revenue Reconciliation:

For the Three-

Month Period

Ended June 30, For the Six-

Month Period

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net service revenue $ 492,984 $ 411,603 $ 960,324 $ 810,865 Add: Certain items (1) 5,515 1,687 5,993 1,687 Adjusted net service revenue (3) (6) $ 498,499 $ 413,290 $ 966,317 $ 812,552

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:

For the Three-

Month Period

Ended June 30, For the Six-

Month Period

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 33,742 $ 33,349 $ 65,046 $ 60,508 Add: Certain items (1) 6,110 766 11,226 906 Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. (4) (6) $ 39,852 $ 34,115 $ 76,272 $ 61,414

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share:

For the Three-

Month Period

Ended June 30, For the Six-

Month Period

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share $ 1.02 $ 0.98 $ 1.98 $ 1.76 Add: Certain items (1) 0.19 0.02 0.34 0.03 Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share (5) (6). $ 1.21 $ 1.00 $ 2.32 $ 1.79

(1) The following details the certain items for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

Certain Items:

For the Three-

Month Period

Ended

June 30, 2019 For the Six-

Month Period

Ended

June 30, 2019 (Income)

Expense (Income)

Expense Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue: Contingency accrual $ 5,523 $ 6,541 Planned closures (7) (8 ) (548 ) Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service: Planned closures (7) 313 1,157 Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses: Planned closures (7) 69 157 Acquisition costs 4,494 10,252 Legal fees - non-routine 108 (24 ) Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense): Miscellaneous, other (income) expense, net (2,242 ) (2,364 ) Total $ 8,257 $ 15,171 Net of tax $ 6,110 $ 11,226 Diluted EPS $ 0.19 $ 0.34 For the Three-

Month Period

Ended

June 30, 2018 For the Six-

Month Period

Ended

June 30, 2018 (Income)

Expense (Income)

Expense Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue: Florida self-audit (pre-acquisition) $ 1,687 $ 1,687 Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses: Acquisition costs 440 875 Legal fees - non-routine 543 1,105 Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense): Miscellaneous, other (income) expense, net (1,635 ) (2,443 ) Total $ 1,035 $ 1,224 Net of tax $ 766 $ 906 Diluted EPS $ 0.02 $ 0.03

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before provision for income taxes, net interest expense and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(3) Adjusted net service revenue is defined as net service revenue excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(4) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(5) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.

(6) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net service revenue, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.

(7) Planned closures consist of in-patient units acquired from Compassionate Care Hospice whose operations ceased in April 2019.



