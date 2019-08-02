R4G Launches New Reward LA's Funnest Sushi Club Membership '12 Months of Sushi'

Join R4G to Enjoy Sushi at L.A.'s Best Restaurants Every Month for 1 Year We Represent Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com We Serve Working Professionals and Reward their Fun www.RecruitingforGood.com

Santa Monica based, staffing agency Recruiting for Good is sponsoring '12 Months of Sushi' to help fund local causes, and reward referrals with fun dining.

Join R4G and Enjoy 12 Months of Sushi” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to do Good; and is rewarding L.A.'s Sushi Club Membership, '12 Months of Sushi' to improve the quality of life for working professionals, and help make a difference in the communityAccording to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We are using recruiting for good to make a difference fun and rewarding. Make referrals and enjoy sushi at L.A.'s best restaurants; Asanebo, Hamasaku, Katsu-ya, Matsuhisa, Mori Sushi, Nobu, Sugarfish, Sushi Gen, Sushi Roku, Sushi Sasabune, Sushi Zo, and Takao."How to Earn 12 Months of Sushi 1) Refer a co-worker, family member, or friend who is looking for a tech job in Engineering or IT.2) R4G finds the referred candidate a great job and earns a finder's fee.3) Each referral that leads to a successful fulltime hire; earns a sushi club membership.Carlos Cymerman, adds "We work on behalf of working professionals to fund their fun...imagine earning thousands of dollars each year in rewards you love to enjoy, share, and gift."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals kickass jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been funding and sponsoring 'Our Moms Work," a personal cost free career mentoring service in Santa Monica. Want to return to work? Looking to change jobs? Or strategize about getting a raise? And can't talk to your significant other or your boss...we're here for you...meet in person in Santa Monica to listen...provide solutions...and support your career goals. To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



