EAGLE BANCORP, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Southern District of New York against Eagle Bancorp, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (“Eagle Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGBN) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Eagle Bancorp securities between March 2, 2015 and July 17, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The filed Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Eagle Bancorp’s internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate;



the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for the Company to undertake its own internal investigations; and



as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On July 17, 2019, Eagle Bancorp disclosed rising legal costs stemming from ongoing internal and government investigations of “the Company’s identification, classification and disclosure of related party transactions; the retirement of certain former officers and directors; and the relationship of the Company and certain of its former officers and directors with a local public official.”



On this news, Eagle Bancorp’s stock price fell $14.30 per share, or 26.75%, to close at $39.15 per share on July 18, 2019.



