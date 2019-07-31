Milestone’s Aug. 10 Premier Firearms Auction boasts 600 lots of antique, modern and Civil War rarities

Confederate General Sterling Price’s Model 1849 .31 caliber Colt pocket model and lap desk, with accessories. Manufactured in 1860. Estimate: $20,000-$30,000 Remington .22 caliber cane gun with small dog’s head handle, 1866-1888, gutta percha veneer with German silver collar. Estimate: $5,000-$6,000 1850s English cased John Blissett percussion pistols with accessories, approximately .65 caliber, finely engraved, original case with key for lock. Estimate: $7,000-$10,000

Featured: Confederate general’s Colt pocket model and lap desk with gun accessories; 1850s English cased John Blissett percussion pistols, Remington cane guns

There's always incredible demand for guns from the Civil War period, and the number of collectors is growing. That's always a good sign for any antique or collectibles category.” — Chris Sammet, Co-Founder Milestone Auctions

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO, USA, July 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milestone Auctions in suburban Cleveland has announced details of its August 10 Summer Premier Firearms Auction featuring nearly 600 lots of antique and modern guns, rifles and shotguns, with a special section dedicated to Civil War arms. All forms of bidding will be available, including absentee and live online Highlights include an important documented Colt SA Army 7th Cavalry Scout Little Big Horn revolver, a cased General Sterling Price CSA Model 1849 Colt pocket revolver, a Col. Van Wyck presentation Civil War London navy gun, two cased 19th-century Remington cane guns, a Nazi SS Walther pistol in its original box; a gold-plated sterling 9mm, one-off display, three shotguns belonging to comedian Jerry Lewis, and an MGM Gatling gun prop.Early firearms are led by a pair of 18th-century silver-mounted flintlock pistols, as well as English flintlocks, an English “named” flintlock blunderbuss, and a Virginia 2nd Model flintlock pistol. Additionally, there are two US marshal flintlock pistols, Models 1819 and 1826; and a Model 1817 Starr flintlock common rifle, among many other high-quality consignments."We're especially proud of the antique weapons in this sale," said Milestone Auctions co-founder Chris Sammet. "There's always incredible demand for guns from the Civil War period. Many enthusiastic new collectors of Civil War firearms took part in our last major militaria auction. That's always a good sign for any collector category. We look forward to seeing them again at the August 10th sale."Civil War and antique handguns include several pepperbox pistols, several Colt Root pistols (some cased), Model 1860 Colt Army pistols, several Model 1849 Colt pocket pistols (some cased), Moore teat-fire pistols, and English and Belgian percussion cased pistol sets. The lineup continues with a Model 1842 Aston pistol, cased Philadelphia Derrringer, Model 1861 Colt Navy and Model 1862 Colt Police; Remington Army and Beals revolvers, a Remington Elliot pistol, Pettengill revolver, and several Lefaucheux large-caliber revolvers.Rounding out the list are an Adams patent revolver, James Reid pistols, Sharps pistols, a Chicago palm pistol, Smith & Wesson revolvers, a Colt 1899 SA Army model with letter, Colt Cloverleaf, Colt Bisleys, Lightnings, and Thunderer revolvers. Top lots among the Civil War and 19th-century long arms include a Model 1841 Mississippi Rifle, and two 1863 Remington Zouave rifles.A very desirable novelty item to be auctioned is a Remington .22 caliber cane gun manufactured between 1866 and 1888. The shaft is encased in gutta percha veneer and is topped by a small figural head of a sporting dog with a curved neck and German silver collar. The firing mechanism has been tested and is in working order.Modern weaponry is divided into a handguns section and rifles/shotguns section. All premier manufacturers are featured within the handguns list: several Colt Pythons, single-actions and other Colt models (many in original boxes); several Smith & Wesson large-caliber pistols (many boxed), a nice selection of Heckler & Koch pistols, Rugers, Brownings, and more.Lots warranting special attention amongst the modern long arms include a Chinese Norinko SKS rifle, Smith & Wesson M&P rifle, boxed Uzi Israeli MP semi-automatic rifle, Browning Citori shotguns, and shotguns by Benelli, Winchester, Ithaca and others.Milestone’s Saturday, August 10, 2019 Summer Premier Firearms Auction will be held at their new location: 38198 Willoughby Parkway, Willoughby, Ohio 44094. Start time: 10 a.m. Eastern. All forms of bidding will be available, including live via the Internet . For additional information, call 440-527-8060 or email info@milestoneauctions.com. Additional details are available online at www.milestoneauctions.com



