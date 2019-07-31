CORRECTING AND REPLACING - The diluted earnings per share in the section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” should read $0.98 and $2.12 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) has determined that the diluted earnings per share (GAAP) under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” contained in the press release it issued on July 25, 2019, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was incorrectly reported as $1.15 and $2.35, respectively. The correct diluted earnings per share (GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.98 and $2.12, respectively.



The corrected release reads in its entirety as follows:

FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Second Quarter of $4.5 Million or $0.98 Per Diluted Share and Announces Twenty-Sixth Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) (the “Company”), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the “Bank”) today reported 2019 second quarter net income of $4.5 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to $4.3 million, or $1.13 per diluted share for the same period last year.

“This quarter we integrated Anchor Bank’s operating systems into our core system. We are excited to have all of our operations on one operating system,” stated CEO Joe Adams. “We are also pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved our twenty-sixth consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share.” The dividend will be paid on August 22, 2019, to shareholders of record as of August 8, 2019.

CFO Matthew Mullet noted, “We repurchased 47,186 shares during the quarter and continue to review our long-term capital strategy with our Board of Directors.”

2019 Second Quarter Highlights

Net income was $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $5.2 million in the previous quarter, and $4.3 million for the comparable quarter one year ago;





Net income for the second quarter included $1.2 million in acquisition related costs and $490,000 in severance related expenses;





Net income for the second quarter of 2019 adjusted for $1.2 million of acquisition costs, $526,000 of net accretion on loans, certificates of deposit (“CDs”) and borrowings, and $131,000 of core deposit intangible (“CDI”) amortization (adjusted at a 21% tax rate) would have been $5.1 million, or $1.12 per diluted share (See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”);





Deposits increased $12.7 million, or 1.0%, during the quarter to $1.33 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $1.32 billion at March 31, 2019, and increased $464.1 million, or 53.3%, from $870.1 million at June 30, 2018, mainly due to the deposits assumed from the acquisition of Anchor Bancorp (“Anchor Acquisition”);





The Company repurchased 47,186 shares of its common stock during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, at an average price per share of $48.05; and





Capital levels at the Bank were 14.7% for total risk-based capital and 11.4% for Tier 1 leverage capital at June 30, 2019.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets increased $14.9 million, or 0.9%, to $1.64 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $1.63 billion at March 31, 2019, and increased $508.5 million, or 44.9%, from $1.13 billion at June 30, 2018. The quarter over linked quarter increase in total assets was primarily due to the increase in loans held for sale (“HFS”) of $20.9 million, and an increase in CDs at other financial institutions of $2.2 million, partially offset by decreases of $3.5 million in both total cash and cash equivalents and securities available-for-sale. Year over year increases in total assets included increases in loans receivable, net of $400.9 million, total cash and cash equivalents of $37.6 million, bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) of $21.4 million, premises and equipment, net of $13.2 million, loans HFS of $11.3 million, CDs at other financial institutions of $6.7 million, other assets of $5.2 million, core deposit intangible, net of $4.7 million, and operating lease right-of-use assets of $4.6 million. The year over year increase in loans receivable, net was primarily due to the loans acquired in the Anchor Acquisition, along with organic loan growth.

LOAN PORTFOLIO (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent REAL ESTATE LOANS Commercial $ 206,834 16.0 % $ 208,607 16.1 % $ 64,599 7.2 % Construction and development 214,140 16.5 219,229 16.9 160,521 18.0 Home equity 36,860 2.8 40,714 3.1 25,460 2.9 One-to-four-family (excludes HFS) 248,921 19.2 261,868 20.2 177,988 19.9 Multi-family 103,219 8.0 102,997 8.0 47,695 5.3 Total real estate loans 809,974 62.5 833,415 64.3 476,263 53.3 CONSUMER LOANS Indirect home improvement 188,336 14.5 174,792 13.5 147,067 16.5 Solar 44,508 3.4 44,494 3.4 42,189 4.7 Marine 66,064 5.1 59,884 4.6 48,591 5.4 Other consumer 4,875 0.4 5,246 0.4 2,027 0.2 Total consumer loans 303,783 23.4 284,416 21.9 239,874 26.8 COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS Commercial and industrial 135,336 10.5 137,325 10.6 110,962 12.4 Warehouse lending 47,028 3.6 41,914 3.2 66,681 7.5 Total commercial business loans 182,364 14.1 179,239 13.8 177,643 19.9 Total loans receivable, gross 1,296,121 100.0 % 1,297,070 100.0 % 893,780 100.0 % Allowance for loan losses (12,340 ) (11,845 ) (11,571 ) Deferred costs and fees, net (2,940 ) (2,710 ) (2,885 ) Premiums on purchased loans, net 1,278 1,408 1,876 Total loans receivable, net $ 1,282,119 $ 1,283,923 $ 881,200

Loans receivable, net was relatively unchanged at $1.28 billion for both June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, and increased $400.9 million from $881.2 million at June 30, 2018. The quarter over linked quarter decrease in total real estate loans was $23.4 million, including decreases in one-to-four-family portfolio of $12.9 million, construction and development of $5.1 million, home equity of $3.9 million, and commercial real estate of $1.8 million, partially offset by an increase in multi-family of $222,000. Consumer loans increased $19.4 million, primarily due to increases of $13.5 million in indirect home improvement loans and $6.2 million in marine loans. Commercial business loans increased $3.1 million, primarily due to an increase in warehouse lending of $5.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in commercial and industrial loans of $2.0 million.

One-to-four-family loans originated through the home lending segment, which includes loans HFS, loans held for investment, fixed rate seconds, and loans brokered to other institutions, was $208.0 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $64.3 million, or 44.7%, compared to $143.7 million for the preceding quarter, and an increase of $15.8 million, or 8.2% from $192.2 million, for the comparable quarter one year ago. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, originations through the home lending segment decreased by $10.6 million, or 2.9%, compared to the originations for the six months ended June 30, 2018. During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company sold $173.4 million of one-to-four-family loans, compared to sales of $130.9 million during the previous quarter, and sales of $160.6 million during the same quarter one year ago. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company sold $304.3 million of one-to-four-family loans compared to sales of $315.6 million during the same period last year.

Originations of one-to-four-family loans to purchase and to refinance a home for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended For the Three Months

Ended Year Year June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 over Year over Year Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change % Change Purchase $ 142,115 68.3 % $ 156,679 81.5 % $ (14,564 ) (9.3 ) % Refinance 65,841 31.7 35,473 18.5 30,368 85.6 % Total $ 207,956 100.0 % $ 192,152 100.0 % $ 15,804 8.2 %





For the Six Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Year Year June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 over Year over Year Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change % Change Purchase $ 247,708 70.4 % $ 274,660 76.0 % $ (26,952 ) (9.8 ) % Refinance 103,996 29.6 86,655 24.0 17,341 20.0 % Total $ 351,704 100.0 % $ 361,315 100.0 % $ (9,611 ) (2.7 ) %

The allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”) at June 30, 2019 increased to $12.3 million, or 1.0% of gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS, compared to $11.8 million, or 0.9% of gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS at March 31, 2019, and $11.6 million, or 1.3% of gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS, at June 30, 2018. Non-performing loans decreased to $1.6 million at June 30, 2019, from $3.0 million at March 31, 2019, primarily from the pay-off of a one-to-four-family loan in the amount of $834,000, the charge-off of one commercial business relationship totaling $431,000, and a transfer of a one-to-four-family loan in the amount of $88,000 to other real estate owned (“OREO”). Non-performing loans increased to $1.6 million at June 30, 2019, from $627,000 at June 30, 2018, primarily as a result of the Anchor Acquisition. Substandard loans decreased to $6.5 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $7.1 million at March 31, 2019, and increased from $5.8 million at June 30, 2018. There were three OREO properties totaling $254,000 at June 30, 2019, and two OREO properties totaling $167,000 at March 31, 2019, compared to no OREO properties at June 30, 2018.

The ALLL does not include the recorded discount on loans acquired in the Anchor Acquisition of $3.7 million on $278.4 million of gross loans at June 30, 2019.

The Bank sold $10.5 million of securities available-for-sale during the second quarter of 2019 realizing a gain of $32,000. The Bank sold these securities to reduce portfolio duration and sell lower yielding investments. The proceeds were used to pay down overnight borrowings, primarily Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) federal funds.

Total deposits increased slightly to $1.33 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $1.32 billion at March 31, 2019, and increased $464.1 million from $870.1 million at June 30, 2018. Relationship-based transactional deposits (noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, and escrow accounts) increased $32.7 million from March 31, 2019, primarily due to a $40.0 million increase in noninterest-bearing checking, and increased $147.3 million from June 30, 2018. Money market and savings accounts decreased $28.1 million from March 31, 2019, and increased $77.2 million from June 30, 2018. Time deposits increased $8.1 million from March 31, 2019, and increased $239.7 million, from June 30, 2018. Year over year increases were primarily due to the deposits assumed in the Anchor Acquisition.

At June 30, 2019, non-retail CDs which include brokered CDs, online CDs, public deposits CDs, and public funds CDs decreased $12.0 million to $118.9 million, compared to $130.9 million at March 31, 2019, primarily due to a decrease in brokered CDs of $15.1 million, partially offset by an increase of $3.2 million in online CDs. The year over year increase in non-retail CDs of $31.4 million from $87.6 million at June 30, 2018, primarily reflects a $28.0 million increase in brokered CDs, and an increase of $3.2 million in online CDs. Management remains focused on increasing our lower cost relationship-based deposits to fund long-term asset growth.

DEPOSIT BREAKDOWN (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Noninterest-bearing checking $ 268,113 20.1 % $ 228,067 17.3 % $ 172,848 19.9 % Interest-bearing checking 180,498 13.5 181,402 13.7 128,080 14.7 Savings 117,687 8.8 122,940 9.3 77,631 8.9 Money market 247,854 18.6 270,718 20.5 210,742 24.2 Certificates of deposit less than $100,000 251,280 18.9 261,664 19.8 144,755 16.7 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 through $250,000 177,718 13.3 160,899 12.2 79,131 9.1 Certificates of deposit of $250,000 and over 79,959 6.0 78,342 5.9 45,417 5.2 Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced 11,108 0.8 17,518 1.3 11,509 1.3 Total $ 1,334,217 100.0 % $ 1,321,550 100.0 % $ 870,113 100.0 %

At June 30, 2019, borrowings decreased $3.6 million, or 4.2%, to $83.2 million, from $86.8 million at March 31, 2019, and decreased $23.3 million from $106.5 million at June 30, 2018. The quarter and year to date decreases in borrowings were primarily related to the repayment of FHLB federal funds to take advantage of lower cost FHLB advances.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $3.5 million, to $189.4 million at June 30, 2019, from $186.0 million at March 31, 2019, and increased $60.1 million, from $129.4 million at June 30, 2018. The increase in stockholders’ equity from the first quarter was primarily due to net income of $4.5 million, and a $932,000 reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss to a gain, net of tax of $496,000, representing an increase in the fair value of our investment portfolio, partially offset by common stock repurchases of $2.5 million. The Company repurchased 47,186 shares of its common stock during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, at an average price of $48.05 per share. At June 30, 2019, 172,378 shares remain available for repurchase pursuant to our January 2019 Share Repurchase Plan. The $60.1 million increase in total stockholders’ equity from the second quarter of 2018 was significantly impacted by the shares issued in the Anchor Acquisition. Book value per common share was $43.18 at June 30, 2019, compared to $42.48 at March 31, 2019, and $35.94 at June 30, 2018.

The Bank is well capitalized under the minimum capital requirements established by the FDIC with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.7%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 11.4%, and a common equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio of 13.8% at June 30, 2019.

The Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.4%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 11.1%, and a CET1 ratio of 13.5% at June 30, 2019.

Operating Results

Net interest income increased $5.6 million, to $17.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $11.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This increase was a result of an $8.0 million increase in loans receivable interest income, including additional interest from loans acquired in the Anchor Acquisition, and a $376,000 increase in interest and dividends on investment securities, and cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by a $2.6 million increase in deposit interest expense due to assumed deposits and continued organic growth combined with higher market interest rates, and a $110,000 increase in interest expense on borrowings mainly from the use of FHLB advances. Net interest income increased $11.8 million, to $35.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from $23.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, mostly attributable to a $16.8 million increase in interest income on loans receivable, partially offset by a $5.9 million increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings. The increases in interest income and interest expense were primarily impacted by the loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Anchor Acquisition.

The net interest margin (“NIM”) increased two basis points to 4.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from 4.58% for the same period in the prior year, and decreased one basis point to 4.65% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from 4.66% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The quarter over quarter increase in NIM was driven primarily by a positive incremental interest accretion on loans acquired in the Anchor Acquisition of 20 basis points, partially offset by higher cost market rate deposits and increased borrowing costs. The year over year decrease in NIM was mostly driven by higher cost market rate deposits and increased borrowing costs, partially offset by a positive impact from incremental interest accretion on loans acquired in the Anchor Acquisition of 18 basis points. The average cost of funds increased 48 basis points to 1.37% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from 0.89% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This increase was predominantly due to growth in higher market rate deposits, primarily those assumed in the Anchor Acquisition along with overall deposit growth. The year over year average cost of funds increased 56 basis points to 1.35% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from 0.79% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 reflecting the increase in market interest rates over the last year. Management remains focused on matching deposit/liability duration with the duration of loans/assets where appropriate.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the provision for loan losses was $910,000 and $1.7 million, compared to $450,000, and $800,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. During the three months ended June 30, 2019, net charge-offs totaled $415,000, compared to $19,000 for the same period last year. Net charge-offs totaled $1.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net recoveries of $15,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2018. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the significant increase in charge-offs was primarily due to one commercial business relationship totaling $431,000, and for the six months ended June 30, 2019, the increase was primarily due to the charge-off of a commercial line of credit of $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Noninterest income increased $469,000, to $6.1 million, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $5.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase during the period primarily reflects a $1.2 million increase in service charges and fee income primarily due to deposit accounts assumed in the Anchor Acquisition and deposit growth, partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in gain on sale of loans. Noninterest income was unchanged at $10.6 million for both the six months ended June 30, 2019, and June 30, 2018. Service charges and fee income increased $2.2 million, other noninterest income increased $312,000, and earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI increased $262,000, partially offset by a decrease of $2.7 million in gain on sale of loans.

Noninterest expense increased $4.9 million, to $17.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $12.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily as a result of the Anchor Acquisition and growth in our operations with increases of $1.1 million in operations, $978,000 in salaries and benefits, $656,000 in data processing, and $526,000 in occupancy expense. Acquisition costs were $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to none for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and were primarily due to the integration of the Anchor Bank core processing platform. Noninterest expense increased $8.7 million, to $31.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from $23.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase during the period was primarily due to increases of $2.2 million in salaries and benefits, $1.8 million in operations, $1.6 million in acquisition costs, $1.3 million in data processing, $989,000 in occupancy expense, $259,000 in professional and board fees, $256,000 in FDIC insurance, and $227,000 in amortization of core deposit intangible. Acquisition costs were $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to none for the same period last year.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to customers who are predominantly small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Western Washington through its 21 bank branches, including nine branches from the Anchor Acquisition, one administrative office that accepts deposits, and seven loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, and one loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities, Washington. The Bank services home mortgage customers throughout Washington State with an emphasis in the Puget Sound and Tri-Cities home lending markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‑looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from our recent acquisition of Anchor might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all; the integration of the combined company, including personnel changes/retention, might not proceed as planned; and the combined company might not perform as well as expected; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; our ability to execute our plans to grow our residential construction lending, mortgage banking, and warehouse lending operations, and the geographic expansion of our indirect home improvement lending; secondary market conditions for loans and our ability to originate loans for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on our website at www.fsbwa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward‑looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2019 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of us and could negatively affect our operating and stock performance.



FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)

Linked Year June 30, March 31, June 30, Quarter Over Year 2019

2019

2018

% Change % Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 15,214 $ 9,126 $ 3,429 67 344 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 44,380 53,948 18,548 (18 ) 139 Total cash and cash equivalents 59,594 63,074 21,977 (6 ) 171 Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 24,297 22,073 17,611 10 38 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 96,252 99,783 98,465 (4 ) (2 ) Loans held for sale, at fair value 66,508 45,591 55,191 46 21 Loans receivable, net 1,282,119 1,283,923 881,200 — 45 Accrued interest receivable 5,779 5,812 4,071 (1 ) 42 Premises and equipment, net 29,517 29,318 16,273 1 81 Operating lease right-of-use 4,582 4,849 — (6 ) 100 Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock, at cost 8,329 8,157 7,742 2 8 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 254 167 — 52 100 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net 34,917 34,700 13,498 1 159 Servicing rights, held at the lower of cost or fair value 10,849 10,611 8,352 2 30 Goodwill 2,312 2,312 2,312 — — Core deposit intangible, net 5,837 6,027 1,164 (3 ) 401 Other assets 9,919 9,719 4,686 2 112 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,641,065 $ 1,626,116 $ 1,132,542 1 45 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 279,221 $ 245,585 $ 184,357 14 51 Interest-bearing accounts 1,054,996 1,075,965 685,756 (2 ) 54 Total deposits 1,334,217 1,321,550 870,113 1 53 Borrowings 83,211 86,824 106,526 (4 ) (22 ) Subordinated note: Principal amount 10,000 10,000 10,000 — — Unamortized debt issuance costs (125 ) (130 ) (145 ) (4 ) (14 ) Total subordinated note less unamortized debt issuance costs 9,875 9,870 9,855 — — Operating lease liability 4,721 4,976 — (5 ) 100 Deferred tax liability, net 1,003 663 27 51 3,615 Other liabilities 18,612 16,281 16,650 14 12 Total liabilities 1,451,639 1,440,164 1,003,171 1 45 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none

issued or outstanding — — — — — Common stock, $.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized;

4,476,864 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019, 4,489,042

at March 31, 2019, and 3,708,660 at June 30, 2018 45 45 37 — 22 Additional paid-in capital 90,418 91,742 56,344 (1 ) 60 Retained earnings 99,184 95,383 76,102 4 30 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax 496 (436 ) (2,127 ) (214 ) (123 ) Unearned shares – Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”) (717 ) (782 ) (985 ) (8 ) (27 ) Total stockholders’ equity 189,426 185,952 129,371 2 46 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,641,065 $ 1,626,116 $ 1,132,542 1 45





FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Qtr Year June 30, March 31, June 30, Over Qtr Over Year 2019 2019 2018 % Change % Change INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 21,102 $ 21,109 $ 13,135 — 61 Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 1,263 1,202 887 5 42 Total interest and dividend income 22,365 22,311 14,022 — 59 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 4,056 3,710 1,432 9 183 Borrowings 606 744 496 (19 ) 22 Subordinated note 169 168 169 1 — Total interest expense 4,831 4,622 2,097 5 130 NET INTEREST INCOME 17,534 17,689 11,925 (1 ) 47 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 910 750 450 21 102 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 16,624 16,939 11,475 (2 ) 45 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fee income 1,854 1,658 670 12 177 Gain on sale of loans 3,576 2,397 4,671 49 (23 ) Gain on sale of investment securities 32 — — 100 100 Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI 217 215 88 1 147 Other noninterest income 404 285 185 42 118 Total noninterest income 6,083 4,555 5,614 34 8 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 8,649 8,243 7,671 5 13 Operations 2,658 2,044 1,541 30 72 Occupancy 1,230 1,112 704 11 75 Data processing 1,336 1,286 679 4 97 Gain on sale of OREO — (85 ) — (100 ) — OREO expenses 7 4 — 75 100 Loan costs 707 673 704 5 — Professional and board fees 616 550 463 12 33 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance 139 248 90 (44 ) 54 Marketing and advertising 191 135 215 41 (11 ) Acquisition costs 1,224 374 — 227 100 Amortization of core deposit intangible 190 190 77 — 147 Impairment of mortgage servicing rights 124 23 — 439 100 Total noninterest expense 17,071 14,797 12,144 15 41 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 5,636 6,697 4,945 (16 ) 14 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,173 1,505 688 (22 ) 70 NET INCOME $ 4,463 $ 5,192 $ 4,257 (14 ) 5 Basic earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 1.19 $ 1.19 (16 ) (16 ) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 1.15 $ 1.13 (15 ) (13 )



FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended Year June 30, June 30, Over Year 2019 2018 % Change INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 42,211 $ 25,391 66 Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 2,465 1,619 52 Total interest and dividend income 44,676 27,010 65 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 7,766 2,675 190 Borrowings 1,350 576 134 Subordinated note 337 337 — Total interest expense 9,453 3,588 163 NET INTEREST INCOME 35,223 23,422 50 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 1,660 800 108 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 33,563 22,622 48 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fee income 3,512 1,329 164 Gain on sale of loans 5,973 8,649 (31 ) Gain on sale of investment securities 32 113 (72 ) Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI 432 170 154 Other noninterest income 689 377 83 Total noninterest income 10,638 10,638 — NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 16,892 14,719 15 Operations 4,702 2,901 62 Occupancy 2,342 1,353 73 Data processing 2,622 1,319 99 Gain on sale of OREO (85 ) — (100 ) OREO expenses 11 — 100 Loan costs 1,379 1,332 4 Professional and board fees 1,166 907 29 FDIC insurance 387 131 195 Marketing and advertising 327 364 (10 ) Acquisition costs 1,598 — 100 Amortization of core deposit intangible 380 153 148 Impairment of mortgage servicing rights 147 — 100 Total noninterest expense 31,868 23,179 37 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 12,333 10,081 22 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,678 1,502 78 NET INCOME $ 9,655 $ 8,579 13 Basic earnings per share $ 2.17 $ 2.40 (10 ) Diluted earnings per share $ 2.12 $ 2.28 (7 )





KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) (1) 1.10 % 1.30 % 1.58 % Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) (1) 9.48 11.46 13.57 Yield on average interest-earning assets 5.86 5.93 5.38 Interest incurred on liabilities as a percentage of average noninterest bearing deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 1.37 1.33 0.89 Interest rate spread information – average during period 4.49 4.60 4.49 Net interest margin (1) 4.60 4.70 4.58 Operating expense to average total assets 4.21 3.72 4.50 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 130.30 129.86 136.32 Efficiency ratio (2) 72.28 66.52 69.24





At or For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) (1) 1.20 % 1.65 % Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) (1) 10.45 13.92 Yield on average interest-earning assets 5.90 5.38 Interest incurred on liabilities as a percentage of average noninterest bearing deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 1.35 0.79 Interest rate spread information – average during period 4.55 4.59 Net interest margin (1) 4.65 4.66 Operating expense to average total assets 3.96 4.45 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 130.08 137.89 Efficiency ratio (2) 69.49 68.05





June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: Non-performing assets to total assets at end of period (3) 0.11 % 0.19 % 0.06 % Non-performing loans to total gross loans (4) 0.12 0.23 0.07 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans (4) 774.64 397.35 1,845.45 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans receivable, excluding HFS loans 0.95 0.91 1.29 CAPITAL RATIOS, BANK ONLY: Tier 1 leverage-based capital 11.38 % 11.01 % 12.23 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.78 13.81 14.32 Total risk-based capital 14.73 14.73 15.57 Common equity Tier 1 capital 13.78 13.81 14.32 CAPITAL RATIOS, COMPANY ONLY: Tier 1 leverage-based capital 11.11 % 11.06 % 11.86 % Total risk-based capital 14.42 13.86 15.15 Common equity Tier 1 capital 13.48 12.98 13.90





At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 PER COMMON SHARE DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 1.19 $ 1.19 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 1.15 $ 1.13 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 4,418,397 4,355,307 3,583,927 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 4,530,869 4,493,426 3,765,724 Common shares outstanding at period end 4,387,061 (5) 4,377,638 (6) 3,599,515 (7) Book value per share using common shares outstanding $ 43.18 $ 42.48 $ 35.94 Tangible book value per share using common shares outstanding (8) $ 41.32 $ 40.57 $ 34.98

Annualized. Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income. Non-performing assets consist of non-performing loans (which include non-accruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), foreclosed real estate and other repossessed assets. Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 4,476,864 at June 30, 2019, less 25,000 unvested restricted stock shares, and 64,803 unallocated ESOP shares. Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 4,489,042 at March 31, 2019, less 40,121 unvested restricted stock shares, and 71,283 unallocated ESOP shares. Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 3,708,660 at June 30, 2018, less 18,421 unvested restricted stock shares, and 90,724 unallocated ESOP shares. Tangible book value per share using outstanding common shares excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See also, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, QTR Over

QTR Year Over

Year Average Balances 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ Change $ Change Assets Loans receivable, net deferred loan fees (1) $ 1,338,411 $ 899,692 $ 1,343,387 $ 872,394 $ 438,719 $ 470,993 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 99,171 96,865 99,409 93,716 2,306 5,693 Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 83,805 41,952 76,030 41,346 41,853 34,684 FHLB stock, at cost 8,188 6,770 8,557 5,097 1,418 3,460 Total interest-earning assets 1,529,575 1,045,279 1,527,383 1,012,553 484,296 514,830 Noninterest-earning assets (2) 98,109 37,583 93,925 37,419 60,526 56,506 Total assets $ 1,627,684 $ 1,082,862 $ 1,621,308 $ 1,049,972 $ 544,822 $ 571,336 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Interest-bearing accounts $ 1,077,293 $ 656,363 $ 1,065,785 $ 663,173 $ 420,930 $ 402,612 Borrowings 86,714 100,546 98,514 61,294 (13,832 ) 37,220 Subordinated note 9,872 9,852 9,869 9,849 20 20 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,173,879 766,761 1,174,168 734,316 407,118 439,852 Noninterest-bearing accounts 243,893 179,814 241,758 180,158 64,079 61,600 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 21,146 10,451 19,125 11,181 10,695 7,944 Stockholders’ equity 188,766 125,836 186,257 124,317 62,930 61,940 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,627,684 $ 1,082,862 $ 1,621,308 $ 1,049,972 $ 544,822 $ 571,336

Includes loans held for sale. Includes fixed assets, operating lease right-of-use asset, BOLI, goodwill, and CDI.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures: net income and diluted earnings per share, excluding net accretion/amortization on loans, CDs, and borrowings, acquisition costs, and acquisition-related CDI amortization, net of tax; and tangible book value per share. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends reflected in the current quarter’s results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. The after-tax impact of acquisition-related costs to net income which we have recorded in connection with the Anchor Acquisition provides meaningful supplemental information that management believes is useful to readers. Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures.

Tangible common stockholders’ equity is calculated by excluding intangible assets from stockholders’ equity. For this financial measure, the Company’s intangible assets are goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding. The Company believes that this measure is consistent with the capital treatment by the investment community, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and presents this measure to facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of net income, excluding net accretion/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings, acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization, net of tax is presented below.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Consolidated results: Net interest income after provision for loan losses (GAAP) $ 16,624 $ 33,563 Net accretion/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings (526 ) (847 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses, excluding net accretion/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings (non-GAAP) 16,098 32,716 Noninterest income 6,083 10,638 Noninterest expense 17,071 31,868 Acquisition costs (1,224 ) (1,598 ) CDI amortization (131 ) (263 ) Noninterest expense, excluding acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization (non-GAAP) 15,716 30,007 Income before provision for income taxes, excluding net accretion/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings, acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization (non-GAAP) 6,465 13,347 Provision for income taxes, excluding net accretion/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings, acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization, net of related taxes (non-GAAP) 1,347 2,891 NET INCOME, excluding net accretion/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings, acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 5,118 $ 10,456 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.98 $ 2.12 Diluted earnings per share, excluding net accretion/amortization, acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 1.12 $ 2.29

Reconciliation of the GAAP book value per share and non-GAAP tangible book value per share is presented below.

June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2019

2019

2018

Stockholders' equity $ 189,426 $ 185,952 $ 129,371 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (8,149 ) (8,339 ) (3,476 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 181,277 $ 177,613 $ 125,895 Common shares outstanding at end of period 4,387,061 4,377,638 3,599,515 Common stockholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 43.18 $ 42.48 $ 35.94 Tangible common stockholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP) $ 41.32 $ 40.57 $ 34.98





Contacts: Joseph C. Adams, Chief Executive Officer Matthew D. Mullet, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer (425) 771-5299 www.FSBWA.com



