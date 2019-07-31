Angola at inauguration of Mauritanian President

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 31 - The Ambassador, André Panzo, represents Angola at the inauguration ceremony of the new Mauritanian President, Mohammed Ould Ghazouani, set for August 1st. ,

Andre Panza is representing the Head of State, João Lourenço, ahead of a delegation made up by Ambassador Dombele Mbala Bernardo.

Speaking to the press at 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, André Panzo said he had a message from President João Lourenço to his Mauritanian counterpart, which will be delivered at the end of the official ceremony.

According to official results, in the presidential elections held on June 22 this year, Mohammed Ghazouani, 62, a former defense minister, won with 51.1 percent of the vote.

The Islamic Republic of Mauritania, situated in the Sahara Desert region, is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean.

Agriculture and livestock are the main activities of the country's population. Mauritania has large deposits of iron ore, which account for almost 50% of total exports. Oil was discovered in 2001 and, while potentially significant to the country's economy, the deposits were described as "small."

It has 19 offshore and 32 onshore blocks and research is still under way to discover new fields.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.