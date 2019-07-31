RADA to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference
/EIN News/ -- NETANYA, Israel, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA) today announced that it will present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference at the Intercontinental Boston Hotel in Boston.
RADA’s CEO, Mr. Dov Sella is schedule to present on August 8, 2019 at 1:30pm. He will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. To register for the conference and for one-on-one meetings, please contact the conference organizers at Canaccord Genuity or the investor relations team at RADA.
About RADA
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics contractor. The Company specializes in the development, production, and sales of Tactical Land Radars for the maneuver Forces & Border Protection and Avionics Systems (including Inertial Navigation Systems) for fighter aircraft and UAVs.
|
Company Contact:
Avi Israel (CFO)
Tel: +972-9-892-1111
mrkt@rada.com
www.rada.com
|
IR Contact
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft, Partner
Tel: 1 617 318 3096
ehud@gkir.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.