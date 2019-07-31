Cornerstone Communities and Presidio Residential Capital to Hold Grand Opening at Otay Ranch in Chula Vista on August 3

Estancia Offering 37 Luxury Single-Family Homes

/EIN News/ -- CHULA VISTA, Calif., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Communities and Presidio Residential Capital will hold a grand opening on Saturday, August 3, at Estancia , offering 37 single-family detached homes within Otay Ranch, a 5,300-acre master plan development at Santa Victoria Road and Santa Alexia in Chula Vista.



“Otay Ranch is a highly desirable location offering rich amenities and small-town character,” said Michael Sabourin, president and COO of Cornerstone Communities. “Homes of this quality, at this price point, aren’t easy to find in the San Diego metro area. Homebuyers are eager to take a look, and we can’t wait to show these communities off.”

The homes at Estancia range from 3,409 to 4,118 square feet and have up to seven bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, four-car garages and generous homesites, many with spectacular views. Exciting room options include prep kitchens, game rooms and California rooms.

Estancia is located on an award-winning trail system that connects residents to the Otay Ranch village activity center, excellent schools and private parks. Residents also enjoy full access to the nearby Village of Montecito Clubhouse with a resort-style swimming pool with beach entry and swimming lanes, a children’s wading pool, lounge areas, a spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center and multi-purpose club room. Other amenities include a fire pit, turf bocce ball courts, gas barbecue stations and covered outdoor dining areas.

This project is a joint venture partnership with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company.

About Cornerstone Communities

The management team at Cornerstone Communities is comprised of a seasoned group of development and building professionals possessing over 150 years of combined experience in the homebuilding field having developed, mapped, and/or constructed over 15,000 homes in over 60 developments throughout California and Nevada. Professional Builder magazine heralded the group as one of the nation's Building Giants. Cornerstone has been consistently ranked as one of San Diego's top privately held residential homebuilders by the San Diego Business Journal and was recently recognized as one of the Top 500 Privately-Held Businesses in the U.S. by DiversityBusiness.com. www.cornerstonecommunities.com

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $50 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado, Washington and Idaho with current committed capital of $500 million focused on 75 projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts: Anton Communications

Ingrid Jones ijones@antonpr.com

Genevieve Anton ganton@antonpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.