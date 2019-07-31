/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced The OPEN MINDS Children’s Services Leadership Summit will be held at The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute on October 28, 2019 from 8:00am – 4:00pm. During this Summit, attendees will review the new approaches to both strategy and management in health, mental health, autism, development disabilities, child welfare, juvenile justice, or special education.

This year, The 2019 OPEN MINDS Children’s Services Executive Summit is focused on the market factors that are reshaping service delivery in the autism space and the new opportunities for provider organizations serving the autism population. This one-day intensive summit will cover the key issues that are shaping the field, bringing together key executives from payer and provider organizations, market trend setters, and industry thought leaders.

The day will start with a big picture overview of key market trends, followed by a panel of health plan representatives who will discuss how their organizations are approaching financing and care management with the autism population. In the afternoon, we’ll hear exciting case studies from provider organizations that have developed innovative programs for children and youth with autism—they will discuss their models, their program outcomes, their plans for the future, and their advice for other provider organizations. The day will close with an exciting panel discussion on the new technologies that are shaping the course of autism treatment.

Sean Klutinoty, M.B.A. brings 30 years of strategic planning and implementation, business development and marketing experience to the OPEN MINDS team. Mr. Klutinoty currently serves as a Senior Associate, leading projects related to strategic planning and implementation, customer relationship management, business development, and marketing.

Registration for this intensive Summit is limited to 100 executives. Any executive purchasing an All-Access Institute Pass to The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute has access to this Summit. Individual registrations for the Summit are available for $300. Learn more about registration options at https://technology.openminds.com/register/.

This year’s Summit will take place the day before The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute. The institute will return to the Loews Philadelphia Hotel and will focus on tech tools executive teams needs to move their organization from the concept of value-based reimbursement to success in the new financial normal.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

