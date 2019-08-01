RetailNext Hires Maria Ferreira Sacau as Senior Account Director

Retail Veteran to Spearhead Industry Leader’s Continued Expansion in the United Kingdom and Europe

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- RetailNext Inc., the worldwide expert and market leader in smart store retail analytics for optimizing shopper experiences at brick-and-mortar retail stores, today announced the addition of industry veteran Maria Ferreira Sacau to its European offices, joining the organization as a Senior Account Director, responsible for leading and managing the company’s aggressive growth in the United Kingdom, the DACH and Scandinavian regions, and eastern Europe. In her role, Ms. Sacau will be working out of London, England.“I’m thrilled to add Maria into RetailNext’s global team of experienced retailing professionals,” said Greg Porlier, head of international sales at RetailNext. “Her breadth of retail experience will prove invaluable to RetailNext’s client portfolio as brands use comprehensive retail analytics solutions to reinvent the shopper experience in today’s new era of retail. RetailNext’s mission is to empower retailers to be better retailers, and Maria’s abilities in that area further fuel the company’s growth throughout the region.”Sacau joins RetailNext most recently from Prism Skylabs, where she was Head of Global Strategic Accounts, and honored in 2015 as the company’s Most Valuable Person of the Year.“I’m excited to be joining RetailNext as it continues its global expansion,” said Sacau. “RetailNext has long been viewed as the innovative market leader in the industry, and product offerings like its revolutionary Aurora sensor and smart store solutions like Traffic 2.0 continue to solidify its leadership position. Led by shoppers and their connected shopping journeys, the retail industry continues to evolve into a seamless, blended mix of digital and physical experiences, and RetailNext is uniquely positioned to deliver the solutions needed by retailers to compete and succeed in winning the hearts and minds of shoppers.”“With established offices in San Jose, London, Madrid, Singapore, Tokyo and Cape Town, RetailNext has developed the infrastructure to deliver and support its SaaS platform to retail innovators around the globe,” continued Porlier. “RetailNext’s ability to deploy and service retailing brands world-wide positions RetailNext as the trusted source in the retail analytics industry, and allows the company to continue to build its differentiated partner ecosystem of innovative retail technology solutions.”About RetailNextThe first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real time.More than 450 retailers in over 85 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Learn more at www.retailnext.net ###Media Contacts:Ray HartjenRetailNext, Inc.(925) 895-5441ray.hartjen@retailnext.netRetailNext Inc. and RetailNext are trademarks of RetailNext Inc. in the United States.



