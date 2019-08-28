Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers a Person with Mesothelioma in Oklahoma Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Map out a Strategy to Get Better Compensation-Don't Play Lawyer Roulette

"To make certain the financial compensation process is properly explained we offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We do not want one person with mesothelioma in Oklahoma to impulsively hire a mesothelioma law firm advertising for 'free books' or 'no lawsuits' because we offer a much, much better deal. If a person with mesothelioma in Oklahoma and their family are concerned about compensation-as they should be-they are invited to call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Our number one goal is that a person with mesothelioma receives the best mesothelioma compensation results.

"To make certain the financial compensation process is properly explained we offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and one of the nation's leading experts on mesothelioma compensation. The law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma and asbestos exposure law firms and they have decades worth of experience assisting people nationwide. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center is now offering to assist a person with mesothelioma to get organized for the mesothelioma compensation process. They call this service the 'list' and it is vital because it becomes the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim as they would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. The list documents every time, place and circumstance where the person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. This service is free. https://Oklahoma.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center's free services are available to a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Oklahoma including communities such as Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Broken Arrow, Lawton, Moore, Midwest City, Enid, Edmund, Moore, or Stillwater. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible treatment options in Oklahoma we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

Stephenson Cancer Center: https://stephensoncancercenter.org/

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in Oklahoma include US Navy Veterans, Fort Sill Army Base in Lawton, Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, and the U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot in McAlester, oil-gas production workers, power plant workers, public utility workers, oil refinery workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, machinists, millwrights, mechanics, auto brake technicians, construction workers. https://Oklahoma.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.



