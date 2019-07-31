Kay Properties Completes Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) Offering in Port Orchard, WA

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES and PORT ORCHARD, Wash., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kay Properties has successfully completed the Washington Pharmacy DST in Port Orchard, WA. This DST property was made available to accredited investors under Regulation D Rule 506c and had a total equity raise of $5,925,500.



Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties noted, “The Washington Pharmacy DST was another example of a net lease DST offering available to Kay Properties clients. We are grateful for all of our clients that chose to participate in this offering either via 1031 exchange or a direct cash investment.”



About Kay Properties and Investments, LLC:

Kay Properties and Investments, LLC is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm with offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, New York City and Washington DC. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 114 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $9 Billion of DST real estate. Our clients have the ability to participate in private, exclusively available, DST properties as well as those presented to the wider DST marketplace; with the exception of those that fail our due diligence process. To learn more about Kay Properties please visit: www.kpi1031.com

Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Kay Properties and Investments, LLC and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing.



