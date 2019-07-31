There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 160,477 in the last 365 days.

Rhino Resource Partners LP Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, KY, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhino Resource Partners LP (OTCQB: RHNO) (“Rhino” or the “Partnership”) today announced that it plans to release its 2019 second quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 before the market opens.  The Partnership will not host a conference call this quarter and any inquiries can be made to Rhino’s investor relations department.

About Rhino Resource Partners LP 

Rhino Resource Partners LP is a diversified energy limited partnership that is focused on coal and energy related assets and activities, including energy infrastructure investments.  Rhino produces metallurgical and steam coal in a variety of basins throughout the United States.  

Additional information regarding Rhino is available at its web site – RhinoLP.com.

