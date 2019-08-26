New York Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Person with Mesothelioma in New York State to Not Get Overcharged on Legal Fees and to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Better Compensation

"In reality the going rate for attorney fees for a mesothelioma compensation claim are 33.3% of the gross compensation results as the group would like to discuss at 800-714-0303-not 40%.” — New York Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "Our top priority is seeing to it that a person with mesothelioma receives the very best possible financial compensation results, forgotten or overcharged by a law firm that really did not care that much. We are urging a person with mesothelioma anywhere in New York State or their loved ones to call us anytime at 800-714-0303.

"For starters we would like to introduce them to one of the founders of the New York based law firm of Karst von Oiste, we would also like to make certain they are receiving the best possible treatment options, and we do not want a person with mesothelioma anywhere in New York State is not being overcharged." www.karstvonoiste.com/

When the New York Mesothelioma Victims Center mentions, 'overcharged on legal fees' they are talking about law firms that sign people up for a mesothelioma compensation and then-they proceed to tell this person with this rare cancer that 40% of the gross compensation are typical lawyer fees. Not true-In reality the going rate for attorney fees for a mesothelioma compensation claim are 33.3% of the gross compensation results as the group would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303-not 40%.

Why do business with law firms that in the beginning are already overcharging a person with a lethal form of cancer called mesothelioma? https://NewYork.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center is especially focused on assisting former factory workers with mesothelioma in upstate New York, including the following communities: Buffalo, Amsterdam, Schenectady, Binghamton, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Utica, Rome, or Poughkeepsie. http://NewYork.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in New York, the New York Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

* New York City's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Clinic: https://www.mskcc.org/

* New York City's Columbia Presbyterian Hospital: https://hiccc.columbia.edu/

* New York City's Mount Sinai Hospital:http://www.mountsinai.org/ lung-cancer/about-lung-cancer/ about-mesothelioma/

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center specializes in financial compensation for diagnosed victims of mesothelioma. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New York include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, maritime workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers or construction workers. Typically the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. http://NewYork.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives, diagnosed victims of mesothelioma could live in any state, including New York State. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



