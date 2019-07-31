/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors that it is investigating the following companies:



MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: MSL)

The investigation concerns whether MidSouth and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of MidSouth to Hancock Whitney Corporation for the right to receive 0.2952 shares of Hancock Whitney common stock for each share of MidSouth common stock. If you are a Midsouth shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/midsouth-bancorp-inc-msl-merger-hancock-stock/ .

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI)

The investigation concerns whether Gardner Denver and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed merger of Gardner Denver with Ingersoll-Rand plc. If you are a Gardner Denver shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/gardner-denver-holdings-inc-gdi-merger-ingersoll-rand-stock/ .

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP)

The investigation concerns whether Avon and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Avon to Natura &Co. If you are an Avon shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/avon-products-inc-avp-natura-merger-stock/ .

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE: EE)

The investigation concerns whether El Paso and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of El Paso to Sun Jupiter Holdings LLC, which is an affiliate of the Infrastructure Investments Fund, an investment vehicle advised by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. El Paso shareholders will receive $68.25 in cash for each share of El Paso common stock. If you are an El Paso shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/el-paso-electric-company-ee-merger-jp-morgan-stock/ .

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.