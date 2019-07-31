President chosen 2018 personality by Novo Jornal readers

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 31 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, was elected in a survey via the Internet as the political personality of 2018 by readers of the weekly newspaper Novo Jornal. ,

The choice of João Lourenço as the politician with the greatest impact on Angolan life and society in general throughout the year 2018 resulted from an initial nomination of three candidates by a jury.

In the mass voting process by the public, 61% of the total number of voters indicated the Head of State as the most prominent political figure in Angola in 2018.

In the first edition of this initiative, to choose the most outstanding personalities of 2017, from the perspective of readers of the Angolan weekly Novo Jornal, President João Lourenço had also been nominated by the public.

The gala to announce the winning personalities in the fields of Politics, Culture, Sport, Society and Economy took place on Tuesday night, in the city of Luanda.

