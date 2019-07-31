UAE Rulers congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the Throne Day, which is observed on July 30th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have dispatched similar messages on the occasion.



