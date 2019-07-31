Pittsburgh International Airport Partners with Artificial Intelligence Startup Zensors to Provide Live Accurate Wait Times for TSA Lines

New technology connected to camera network generates accurate estimates within approximately two minutes of time passengers will spend in security lines

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the summer travel season in full swing, flying out of Pittsburgh International Airport just got easier through a partnership between the Allegheny County Airport Authority and Pittsburgh software firm Zensors.

Technology developed by Zensors is being used to solve one of air travel’s biggest pain points: waiting in line at security. Data gathered via closed-circuit cameras will be used to generate an accurate estimate, within approximately two minutes, for the amount of time passengers will wait in any of the three lines at the airport’s primary security checkpoint. Those times will be displayed on screens throughout the Landside Terminal as well as on the airport’s website, FlyPittsburgh.com . Wait times at the alternate checkpoint will be added later as cameras are installed.

Pittsburgh International Airport is the first airport in the country to utilize Zensors’ unique technology in measuring line length.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to improve the passenger experience, especially with the innovative use of emerging technologies developed right here in Pittsburgh,” said Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis. “We know security can be a frustration for travelers and having accurate wait estimates can help set expectations and aid in planning trips.”

Zensors uses a specially trained neural network that continually observes and learns how long passengers are waiting in line while also weighing factors such as the time of day and the number of TSA agents on duty. Estimated wait times are updated every minute, and arrows indicating whether those times are increasing or decreasing are also displayed.

Anuraag Jain, Head of Product at Zensors, said the project is the just beginning of leveraging AI in spaces like PIT. “Airports are a perfect use case for this type of technology. We’re applying deep learning in a way that can really become a game-changer for passengers and airport operations. We’re excited to help turn Pittsburgh into the world’s smartest airport.”

The project is the latest example of the airport embracing cutting-edge technology to revolutionize the air travel process. Partnerships with dynamic firms like Zensors will continue to improve operations that directly affect passengers, employees, tenants and airlines every day.

In May, the airport and Carnegie Mellon University researchers rolled out a new smartphone-based app – NavCog – that helps blind passengers navigate the terminal utilizing beacons installed in the facility.

About Allegheny County Airport Authority:

Allegheny County Airport Authority, which manages Pittsburgh International Airport and Allegheny County Airport, is committed to transforming Pittsburgh’s airports to reflect and serve the community, inspire the industry, and advance the region’s role as a world leader. Its 2018 Annual Report detailing growth and improved financial position can be found at http://www.flypittsburgh.com/ar18.

Pittsburgh International Airport serves more than 9 million passengers annually on 16 carriers. Air Transport World named Pittsburgh International its 2017 Airport of the Year. Travel + Leisure again named Pittsburgh International a Top 10 Domestic Airport in 2019 and 2018.

About Zensors:

Spun out of Carnegie Mellon University – the birthplace of artificial intelligence – Zensors wants to enable smart and reactive spaces through cutting-edge computer vision technologies. We believe that advances in AI should be accessible to everyone, not just those with a degree in computer science, and applied to everyday problems to make experiences more delightful and places more efficient. Airports wishing to learn more about Zensors can visit Zensors for Airports.

