Global Particle Therapy Market is Expected to Reach USD 2,105.41 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Particle Therapy Market by Type (Heavy Ion, Proton Therapy), Products, Services, System, Cancer Type, Application, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing cancer patient pool, advantages provided by particle therapy over photon therapy, and demand of minimally invasive therapy are some of the major growth drivers. The global particle therapy market is expected to grow from USD 879.07 Million in 2017 to USD 2,105.41 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.37% during the forecast period from 2018-2025, according to the new report conducted by Fior Markets.

Particle therapy is a technique which uses rays of charged positive ions, neutrons, or protons for cancer treatment. It is an external beam radiotherapy. It combines research in physics and its application in the field of oncology. The non-invasive characteristic of particle therapy serves as a major advantage that for the treatment of cancer. Carbon ion beams are used in the treatment of cancer. Proton therapy is one of the most used type of particle therapy. It uses proton beams to irradiate affected tissue. Proton therapy employs ionizing radiation, in which a particle accelerator is used to aim tumors with proton beams.

Increasing demand for better minimally invasive therapies for cancer treatment and increasing government funding to set up these equipment in hospitals in developing countries are positively impacting the market. In addition, rising awareness regarding particle therapy and increasing investments by major players are expected to strengthen the market. High cost of the treatment and lack of skilled professionals may restrict the growth of the market. However, increasing number of medical professionals and patients opting for particle therapy are expected to drive the market.

Key players operating in the market are include Varian Medical Systems, Inc., on Beam Applications SA, Provision Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd., Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Advanced Oncotherapy plc, Danfysik A/S, ProTom International, Inc., and among others. Key players active in the market are involved in collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the market.

Manufacturers are focusing on collaborations for expansion of their product portfolio and conducting clinical trials to increase their market share. For instance, in 2016, Provision Asia Limited and Shenzhen Hairong International Medical Development Co., Ltd. entered into a joint venture to become an exclusive distributor of the ProNova SC360 Proton Therapy System.

Moreover, in 2017, Royal Philips and Proton Partners International collaborated with IBA (Belgium) to build the first compact proton therapy system in the Middle East

The proton therapy segment is dominating the market and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.07% in the forecast period

Type segment includes proton therapy and heavy ion therapy. The proton therapy segment is dominating the market and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.07% in the forecast period. High degree of precision and reduced side-effects of treatment time as compared to conventional photon therapies using X-rays.

Synchrotrons are dominating the segment and held the largest market share of 37.20% in 2017

Product and services segment is divided products, cyclotrons, synchrotrons, synchrocyclotrons and services. Synchrotrons are dominating the segment and held the largest market share of 37.20% in 2017. The growth of the segment is due to increasing number of research activities and in the development of synchrotron facilities.

The multi room systems is dominating the segment and was valued around USD 518.61 million in 2017

System segment is classified into single-room and multi-room systems. The multi room systems is dominating the segment and was valued around USD 518.61 million in 2017. Multi room center is equipped with multiple patient rooms so that more patients can be treated simultaneously.

Lung cancer is dominating the segment and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 14.62% in the forecast period

The cancer type segment is divided into pediatric cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, head and neck cancer and others. Lung cancer is dominating the segment due to healthcare professional inclination towards particle therapy for lung cancer treatment.

Synchrotrons is dominating the segment and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.07% in the forecast period

Product segment further segmented into cyclotrons, synchrotrons, synchrocyclotrons and services. In which, synchrotrons is dominating the segment and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.07% in the forecast period. The growth of the segment is due to factors such as the increasing number of research activities and increasing investments in the development of synchrotron facilities

Treatment applications are dominating the segment and was valued around USD 606.51 million in 2017



Application segment includes treatment applications and research applications. Treatment applications are dominating the segment and was valued around USD 606.51 million in 2017. Introduction of small single-room particle therapy centers for the treatment of cancer is driving the growth of the treatment segment in the particle therapy market.

Region Segment Analysis of the Particle Therapy Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific region dominated the global particle therapy market with USD 430.71 Million in 2017 where as North America held second position in the forecast period. Asia Pacific dominated the market owing to increasing per capita income, developing healthcare infrastructure, and supportive government activities in developing countries are bolstering the growth in the region. North America held the second largest share of the market. Rising geriatric population, increasing number of cancer patients and rising acceptance of particle therapy procedures are contributing to the growth of the segment.

About the report:

The global particle therapy market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

