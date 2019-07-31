Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Fuel Systems - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Aircraft Fuel Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.1 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 6.3%



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Fuel Injection, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%.



The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.5 Billion by the year 2025, Fuel Injection will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$166.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$408.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Fuel Injection will reach a market size of US$613.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include



Crane Aerospace & Electronics (USA)

Eaton Corporation (USA)

GKN PLC (United Kingdom)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

Meggitt PLC (United Kingdom)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)

Triumph Group, Inc. (USA)

United Technologies Corporation (UTC) (USA)

Woodward, Inc. (USA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mujfa3





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Aircraft Parts



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.