Saxena White Announces Opening of California Office

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saxena White P.A., a leading national law firm specializing in representing institutional investors in complex securities litigation, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office in San Diego, California. The California office opens with a team of five highly experienced attorneys and professional staff with nearly 90 years of combined legal experience.



The California office is led by David Kaplan, who joins the Firm as a Director. Mr. Kaplan has over 17 years of experience in the field of investor litigation. Prior to joining Saxena White, Mr. Kaplan was a partner at Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP, where he co-chaired that firm’s direct action practice, counseled institutional investors as a member of the new matters department, and successfully prosecuted all manner of complex securities litigation.

A large part of Mr. Kaplan’s practice involves securities “opt-out” actions. A nationally recognized expert in the field of direct opt-out actions, Mr. Kaplan has advised many of the world’s largest mutual funds, pension funds, hedge funds, and insurance companies on whether to remain passive participants in securities class actions, or opt out in order to protect and maximize their recoveries. Mr. Kaplan has successfully represented institutional investors in strategic opt-out actions in federal and state courts nationwide. He has published numerous articles relating to class actions, opt-out actions, and the federal securities laws, and is a frequent speaker at educational forums involving matters of interest to the institutional investor community.

Brandon Marsh, an accomplished securities litigator, has also joined the California office. Mr. Marsh brings with him a decade of experience in all phases of litigation in federal and state courts. Prior to joining Saxena White, Mr. Marsh practiced alongside Mr. Kaplan at Bernstein Litowitz, where, as Senior Counsel, he represented institutional investors in both class and opt-out litigation. Mr. Marsh’s high-profile securities class actions have together recovered over half a billion dollars for investors. He has published many articles relating to class actions, corporate governance, and the federal securities laws.

“It is an honor to join Saxena White,” Mr. Kaplan said. “Its well-earned reputation for litigation prowess and outstanding client service is second to none. Moreover, it’s a privilege to bring to the West Coast the only certified minority and female owned firm representing institutional investors in securities matters,” Mr. Kaplan added. “In opening the California office, I am thrilled to be joined by a number of my former colleagues from Bernstein Litowitz who are among the very best in the business. Together, we will maintain Saxena White’s laser focus on responsive, ethical, and personalized client service – and protecting investors’ rights through litigation when necessary.” Mr. Marsh added, “Since its founding, Saxena White has been a tireless advocate for institutional investors. The firm’s dedication to excellence has achieved several groundbreaking victories for investors, and we are eager to build on these achievements.”

Mr. Kaplan graduated with High Honors from Duke University School of Law, where he served on the editorial board of Duke Law Review. Mr. Marsh graduated with Distinction from Stanford Law School, and was an editor of the Stanford Law Review. Following law school, Mr. Marsh clerked for the Honorable Jerome Farris of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Messrs. Kaplan and Marsh each began their private practices at Los Angeles-based Irell & Manella LLP, one of the nation’s preeminent trial litigation law firms.

“The opening of the California office of Saxena White is an additional milestone in the Firm’s growth, following the opening of our New York office in 2017 and the celebration of our ten-year anniversary in 2016,” said Saxena White founding shareholder Maya Saxena. “We are pleased to expand our presence on the West Coast and are confident that Dave Kaplan and Brandon Marsh will significantly enhance our already-deep bench of securities litigators. The opening of the California office will also allow the Firm to more efficiently prosecute numerous cases in the Ninth Circuit and throughout the West.”

Saxena White P.A. is a leading national law firm specializing in representing institutional investors in securities litigation. With offices in Florida, New York, and California, Saxena White has recovered over $2 billion on behalf of injured investors. Maya Saxena and Joseph White co-founded the Firm in 2006 after they had spent many years at one of the country’s largest class action law firms. In starting Saxena White they wanted to do business a different way – to handle prominent and complex litigation while being able to offer each client responsive, ethical, and personalized service.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Stefanie Leverette

Manager of Client Services

sleverette@saxenawhite.com

Phone: 561-394-3399



