Asia-Pacific Biometrics Market Projected to Rise at a CAGR of 21.6% Over 2018-2025
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Biometrics Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total market revenue in 2018 was $5,394.9 million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% between 2018 and 2025.
This study focuses on the trends, challenges, and factors driving market growth. Also included are sector and technology revenues and forecast, country-wise breakdown of the APAC region, and a competitive analysis. A list of key market participants and their respective market shares have been included. This research service provides the necessary business intelligence to accelerate growth in a fast-paced market.
The key technologies covered in the study include fingerprint, face, voice, iris, palm print, palm vein, finger vein, and signature. The study provides revenue breakdown for countries, such as China, Japan, Australia-New Zealand, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, and the Rest of APAC.
A comprehensive list of market participants that operate in the region is also provided. The study also discusses the Mega Trends that will have an impact on biometrics market growth.
Market Insights
Greater demands for safety and security in both public and commercial sectors are driving the biometrics deployments in the region.
The market is growing, and growth will come from government, financial services, retail, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, and enterprise sectors. China and India will be the leading contributors to market growth and will continue to provide high-growth opportunities during the entire forecast period.
In the public sector, there is a high demand for biometrics technology for border control, national ID, and law enforcement. In the commercial sector, biometrics is needed for access control, IT security, surveillance, and other applications, such as payments, and services (e.g., registration).
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- What are the key technologies that will grow at a faster rate?
- Which applications offer high growth opportunities?
- What vertical markets have high demands and will offer high growth opportunities?
- What are the emerging market and technology trends?
- Are the vendors in the space ready to go it alone? Do they need partnerships to take their businesses to the next level?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Biometrics Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Biometrics Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Biometrics Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Mobile Biometrics - The Next Big Trend in the Biometrics Market in the Region
- Mobile Biometrics - Changes in Industry Dynamics
- Mobile Biometrics - Workforce Management
- Mobile Biometrics - Future Trends and Sustainability
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Multimodal Biometrics
- Growth Opportunity - Mobile Biometrics
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trend Impact on the Asia-Pacific Biometrics Market
- eGovernance - Mega Trend Explained
- eGovernance - The Key to Transparency in ASEAN Nations
- Digital Connectivity - Mega Trend Explained
- Connectivity in ASEAN
- China - 5.1 Billion Connected Devices by 2025
- India - 4 Billion Connected Devices by 2025
- Online Retail - Mega Trend Explained
- ASEAN Online Retail Sector to be Boosted by Increased Connectivity
- China B2C Online Retailing Sales
- eRetailing Landscape in India, 2012-2025
9. Public Biometrics Segment Analysis
- Public Biometrics Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Applications
- Revenue Forecast by Applications
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Applications
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Technology
- Percent Revenue Share by Country
10. China Analysis
- China Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
11. Japan Analysis
12. Australia-New Zealand Analysis
13. India Analysis
14. Singapore Analysis
15. Malaysia Analysis
16. Indonesia Analysis
17. The Philippines Analysis
18. Taiwan Analysis
19. South Korea Analysis
20. Thailand Analysis
21. Rest of Asia-Pacific Analysis
22. Commercial Biometrics Segment Analysis
- Commercial Biometrics Market Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Applications
- Revenue Forecast by Applications
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Applications
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Technology
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Markets
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Markets
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Markets
- Percent Revenue Share by Country
23. China Analysis
- China Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
24. Japan Analysis
25. Australia-New Zealand Analysis
26. India Analysis
27. Singapore Analysis
28. Malaysia Analysis
29. Indonesia Analysis
30. The Philippines Analysis
31. Taiwan Analysis
32. South Korea Analysis
33. Thailand Analysis
34. Rest of Asia-Pacific Analysis
35. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/snqjke
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Biometrics
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.