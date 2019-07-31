Asia-Pacific Biometrics Market Projected to Rise at a CAGR of 21.6% Over 2018-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Biometrics Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total market revenue in 2018 was $5,394.9 million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% between 2018 and 2025.



This study focuses on the trends, challenges, and factors driving market growth. Also included are sector and technology revenues and forecast, country-wise breakdown of the APAC region, and a competitive analysis. A list of key market participants and their respective market shares have been included. This research service provides the necessary business intelligence to accelerate growth in a fast-paced market.



The key technologies covered in the study include fingerprint, face, voice, iris, palm print, palm vein, finger vein, and signature. The study provides revenue breakdown for countries, such as China, Japan, Australia-New Zealand, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, and the Rest of APAC.



A comprehensive list of market participants that operate in the region is also provided. The study also discusses the Mega Trends that will have an impact on biometrics market growth.



Market Insights



Greater demands for safety and security in both public and commercial sectors are driving the biometrics deployments in the region.



The market is growing, and growth will come from government, financial services, retail, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, and enterprise sectors. China and India will be the leading contributors to market growth and will continue to provide high-growth opportunities during the entire forecast period.



In the public sector, there is a high demand for biometrics technology for border control, national ID, and law enforcement. In the commercial sector, biometrics is needed for access control, IT security, surveillance, and other applications, such as payments, and services (e.g., registration).



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What are the key technologies that will grow at a faster rate?

Which applications offer high growth opportunities?

What vertical markets have high demands and will offer high growth opportunities?

What are the emerging market and technology trends?

Are the vendors in the space ready to go it alone? Do they need partnerships to take their businesses to the next level?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Biometrics Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Biometrics Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Segment

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Biometrics Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Mobile Biometrics - The Next Big Trend in the Biometrics Market in the Region

Mobile Biometrics - Changes in Industry Dynamics

Mobile Biometrics - Workforce Management

Mobile Biometrics - Future Trends and Sustainability

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Multimodal Biometrics

Growth Opportunity - Mobile Biometrics

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trend Impact on the Asia-Pacific Biometrics Market

eGovernance - Mega Trend Explained

eGovernance - The Key to Transparency in ASEAN Nations

Digital Connectivity - Mega Trend Explained

Connectivity in ASEAN

China - 5.1 Billion Connected Devices by 2025

India - 4 Billion Connected Devices by 2025

Online Retail - Mega Trend Explained

ASEAN Online Retail Sector to be Boosted by Increased Connectivity

China B2C Online Retailing Sales

eRetailing Landscape in India, 2012-2025

9. Public Biometrics Segment Analysis

Public Biometrics Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Applications

Revenue Forecast by Applications

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Applications

Percent Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Technology

Percent Revenue Share by Country

10. China Analysis

China Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

11. Japan Analysis



12. Australia-New Zealand Analysis



13. India Analysis



14. Singapore Analysis



15. Malaysia Analysis



16. Indonesia Analysis



17. The Philippines Analysis



18. Taiwan Analysis



19. South Korea Analysis



20. Thailand Analysis



21. Rest of Asia-Pacific Analysis



22. Commercial Biometrics Segment Analysis

Commercial Biometrics Market Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Applications

Revenue Forecast by Applications

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Applications

Percent Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Technology

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Markets

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Markets

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Markets

Percent Revenue Share by Country

23. China Analysis

China Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

24. Japan Analysis



25. Australia-New Zealand Analysis



26. India Analysis



27. Singapore Analysis



28. Malaysia Analysis



29. Indonesia Analysis



30. The Philippines Analysis



31. Taiwan Analysis



32. South Korea Analysis



33. Thailand Analysis



34. Rest of Asia-Pacific Analysis



35. The Last Word

