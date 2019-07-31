Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $12.53 Million in Infrastructure Grants to 17 Airports in Minnesota

WASHINGTON U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that theFederal Aviation Administration(FAA) will award $478 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fourth allotment of the total $3.18 billion inAirport Improvement Program(AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

This significant investment in airport improvements in Minnesota will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation, Chao said.

The grants to airports in Minnesota include the following awards:

$272,160 to Albert Lea Municipal Airport to update an airport Master Plan study.

$152,910 to Blue Earth Municipal Airport to acquire snow removal equipment.

$48,690 to Cambridge Municipal Airport to conduct an environmental study.

$883,800 to Fairmont Municipal Airport for building construction.

$163,800 to Fosston Municipal Airport to acquire snow removal equipment and develop wildlife hazard assessments.

$36,000 to Glencoe Municipal Airport for taxiway rehabilitation and extension.

$304,027 to Crystal Airport in Minneapolis to reconstruct and rehabilitate a taxiway.

$674,976 to Montevideo-Chippewa County Airport for building construction.

$31,516 to New Ulm Municipal Airport for taxiway reconstruction and to develop wildlife hazard assessments.

$324,915 to Owatonna Degner Regional Airport to acquire snow removal equipment.

$1.07 million to Paynesville Municipal Airport for taxiway construction and building construction.

$120,311 to Pipestone Municipal Airport for taxiway and apron rehabilitation.

$3.3 million to Rochester International Airport for runway reconstruction and terminal building improvements.

$2.72 million to Roseau Municipal Airport for runway and taxiway rehabilitation, runway lighting, new NAVAIDS and airfield guidance signs.

$376,935 to Tracy Municipal Airport for Apron reconstruction.

$1.28 million to Richard B. Helgeson Airport in Two Harbors for building construction.

$765,525 to Winona Municipal Airport for a snow removal equipment building and a sand storage building.

The FAA will award grants to 232 airports in 43 states, including American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals.The construction and equipment supported by these grants will enhance safety and capacity while promoting economic growth in the regions served by each airport.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life.According to the FAAs most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs.Under Secretary Chaos leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.



