Global Board Portal Market Report 2019-2023 with Profiles of DiliTrust, Insight Venture Partners, NASDAQ, Passageways, SHERPANY

Global Board Portal Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition) provides an in-depth analysis of the global board portal market with analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes market by value, volume, market share by business type and by segments (external and in-house). An analysis of generation 4.0 board portal is given in the report. Along with these, a detailed overview of the US CLOUD Act and its implications on European board portal market is also included in the report.

A board portal is a secure online tool for the directors of an organization to access their key corporate documents. In recent years, board portals have progressed from being a luxury item used by a few early adopters to a necessary communication and collaboration tool. A board portal offers private and privileged access to board materials, and provides tools that make preparation of key documents and organization of meetings easier for administrators. The board portal is used on a number of devices such as tablet and mobiles so that it can be readily available at any time.



The board portals can be segmented by delivery modes as well as delivery models. Board portal software can be used through Android, iPad web based tools or windows. Vendors offer their products in the market through one of these mediums. A delivery model refers to the approach taken for delivering enterprise software mainly used while referring to a software application. Three primary delivery methods are used for enterprise software, namely, licensed model, software as a service (SaaS) model and a hosted model.



The board portals can be segmented on the basis of Generations as well into Gen 1.0, Gen 2.0, Gen 3.0 and Gen 4.0. Over the generations, the board portals have become much simpler, technically advanced and have become more of digital assistants to the board members. The Gen 4.0 board portal is an expectation that what an ideal board portal should be like.



The acceptance and use of board portal have increased significantly over the years. The global portal market is projected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecasted period i.e. 2019 to 2023. The factors driving the global board portal market are increasing security concern in the organization, better collaboration between directors, lower cost of board portal solutions, growing trend of paperless board meetings, increasing demand of board portals in educational institutions etc. Yet there are some challenges which this market faces, such as balancing security issue, regulatory compliance, lack of skilled workforce, etc.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and summarizes the dynamic forces that are and will be accountable for growth of the industry. Growth of the global board portal market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration previous growth outlines, growth drivers and the existing and forthcoming trends.



A detailed competitive landscape of Passageways (OnBoard), SHERPANY (Boardroom), DiliTrust (Leading Boards), Insight Venture Partners (Diligent) and NASDAQ (Director Desk), has also been provided in the report. These major market players has profiled in the report on the basis of aspects like business overview, financial overview and business strategies adopted by respective companies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Overview of Board Portal

2.1.1 Features of Board Portal

2.2 Board Portal Delivery Mode

2.3 Board Portal Delivery Models

2.4 Board Portal Generation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Board Portal Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Board Portal Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Board Portal Market by Volume

3.1.3 Global SMEs/Emerging Businesses Board Portal Market by Volume

3.1.4 Global SMEs/Mid-Market Board Portal Market by Volume

3.1.5 Global Board Portal Market by Segment (External, In-House)



4. Generation 4.0 Board Portal Market Analysis

4.1 Global Board Portal Generation 4.0 Market Analysis

4.1.1 Global Board Portal Generation 4.0 Market by Volume

4.1.2 Global Board Portal Generation 4.0 Market Volume by Segments (Enterprise, Mid-Market, SMB)

4.1.3 Global Board Portal Generation 4.0 Market by Geography

4.2 Global Board Portal Generation 4.0 Market: Segment Analysis

4.2.1 Global Board Portal Generation 4.0 Enterprise Segment by Volume

4.2.2 Global Board Portal Generation 4.0 Mid-Market Segment by Volume

4.2.3 Global Board Portal Generation 4.0 SMB Segment by Volume

4.3 Global Board Portal Generation 4.0 Market: Geographical Analysis

4.3.1 North America Board Portal Generation 4.0 Market by Volume

4.3.2 Western Europe and South East Asia Board Portal Generation 4.0 Market by Volume

4.3.3 Middle East Board Portal Generation 4.0 Market by Volume

4.3.4 Rest of the World Board Portal Generation 4.0 Market by Volume



5. The US CLOUD Act

5.1 The US CLOUD Act

5.1.1 US CLOUD Act: An Overview

5.1.2 GDRP: An Overview

5.1.3 The US CLOUD Effects on European Board Portal Providers

5.1.4 Issues Faced by European Board Portal Providers

5.1.5 Board Portals Affected by CLOUD Act



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Trends

6.1.1 Inclusion of Real-Time Analytics

6.1.2 Innovation in Service

6.1.3 Governance Risk Compliance (GRC)

6.1.4 Rising Demand in Education Sector



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Feature Comparison of Major Players

7.2 Price Comparison of Major Players



8. Company Profiles



DiliTrust (Leading Boards)

Insight Venture Partners (Diligent)

NASDAQ (Director Desk)

Passageways (OnBoard)

SHERPANY (Boardroom)

