Global Media Content Delivery Networks Market Report & Radar (2019) Featuring Profiles on Amazon, Akamai, Limelight, CenturyLink, Verizon Media, Fastly, StackPath, and Comcast

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Media Content Delivery Networks Market Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The author defines CDN providers as companies that offer service-based technology and products that enable the delivery of content from their servers to the end-user on the public Internet. CDN vendors largely have the proprietary infrastructure and use a combination of servers, network routing, and intelligent software to enable the delivery of content from their network.

This research covers revenues specifically from the delivery of video and software downloads. The report takes a deeper look at the media CDN market, key players, their market positioning, strengths, and opportunities.

The Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the Radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the Radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.



The author analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the Radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Key Topics Covered



1. Industry Overview



2. The Radar Media Content Delivery Networks Market



3. C2A - Market Participant Profiles

Amazon

Akamai

Limelight

CenturyLink

Verizon Media

Fastly

StackPath

Comcast

4. The Last Word

Key Takeaways

5. About the Radar

2 Major Indices, 10 Analytical Ingredients, 1 Platform

C2A

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gy5f0k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Content Management



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.