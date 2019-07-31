Konica Minolta Healthcare’s Dynamic Digital Radiography Wins Inaugural Innovation Award at AHRA 2019

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, N.J., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. announces that Dynamic Digital Radiography (DDR), the company’s transformative X-ray that Moves technology, won the inaugural Innovation Award at the 2019 annual meeting of the AHRA: Association for Medical Imaging Management. DDR is an enhanced X-ray technology that produces images that depict motion and can be fully annotated with diagrams to help radiologists provide more detailed clinical findings. AHRA launched an Innovation Showcase at the meeting to highlight the most groundbreaking technologies and services being exhibited. Fourteen new products were featured for all AHRA members to vote on the most innovative solution.



“We are honored to receive the first ever Innovation Award and thank the AHRA and its members for this recognition. The award further validates what we’ve learned from our ongoing clinical studies: that Dynamic Digital Radiography has significant potential to impact the diagnosis and management of pulmonary diseases and orthopedic conditions,” says Kirsten Doerfert, Senior Vice President Marketing, Konica Minolta Healthcare. “Receiving the Innovation Award exemplifies what can be accomplished through innovation and re-imagining the capabilities of digital radiography. This transformative technology will enhance the clinician's ability to make better decisions sooner and do more with less.”

DDR enables clinicians to observe the dynamic interaction of anatomical structures, such as tissue and bone, with physiological changes over time. Konica Minolta launched DDR for pulmonary applications at this year's AHRA meeting, in collaboration with Shimadzu Medical Systems USA. This collaborative partnership will accelerate commercialization in the US healthcare market.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customer's needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. (TSE:4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa.

