$5.11Bn Mobile Phone Protective Cases Market Report, 2014-2019 & 2024

The global mobile phone protective cases market was valued at $ 3,183.6 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach 5,114.6 million by 2024, owing to the increasing number of smartphone and tablet users across the globe.



Rapid urbanization along with increasing population especially in Asian countries such as China and India, higher inclination towards smartphones and strong distribution network is anticipated to strengthen the growth of the global mobile phone protective cases market during the forecast period.

Besides, rising need to increase the lifetime of smartphones as well as to cover and protect them from any damage is further likely to positively influence the global mobile phone protective cases market through 2024. Furthermore, the availability of a wide variety of designed covers coupled with increasing fashion consciousness among people would propel the demand for protective cases across the globe in the coming years.



Regionally, the Asia-Pacific mobile phone protective cases market is anticipated to capture a significant portion of the global market during the forecast period. Among countries, China accounted for the largest share in the Asia-Pacific mobile phone protective cases market 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well.

The North America mobile phone protective cases market is also anticipated to witness healthy growth owing to a large number of customized protective case makers in the region, as consumers in North America prefer stylish and attractive protective cases.



The global protective case market is highly fragmented in nature and there are a large number of players present in mature and emerging regional markets.

Some of the major players operating in the global mobile phone protective cases market are Otter Products, LLC, FIT Hon Teng Limited, Pelican Technology, Reiko Wireless Inc., Gede Group, Mophie Technology, Moshi, Griffin Technology, Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., CG Mobile Ltd., Incipio, LLC, among others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global mobile phone protective cases market.

To classify and forecast the global mobile phone protective cases market based on type, price range, distribution channel and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global mobile phone protective cases market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc., in the global mobile phone protective cases market

To conduct pricing analysis for the global mobile phone protective cases market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the global mobile phone protective cases market

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customers/Customer Insights

4.1. Brand recall (Aided & Unaided) and brand awareness

4.2. Sources of information (Media Consumption)

4.3. Preferred point of purchase

4.4. Factors influencing purchase decision

4.5. Challenges/Issues faced post purchase



5. Global Mobile Phone Protective Cases Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Mobile Pouches, Body Gloves, Hybrid Cases)

5.2.2. By Price Range (Up to $10, $11 - $20 and Above $21)

5.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Store-based Retail and Non-Store-based Retail)

5.2.4. By Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, MEA)

5.2.5. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Protective Cases Market Outlook



7. North America Mobile Phone Protective Cases Market Outlook



8. Europe Mobile Phone Protective Cases Market Outlook



9. South America Mobile Phone Protective Cases Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Protective Cases Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers/Opportunities

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)

13.2.1. FIT Hon Teng Limited

13.2.2. Otter Products, LLC

13.2.3. Apple Inc.

13.2.4. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

13.2.5. Griffin Technology

13.2.6. Pelican Technology

13.2.7. Reiko Wireless Inc.

13.2.8. Gede Group

13.2.9. Mophie Technology

13.2.10. Moshi

13.2.11. CG Mobile Ltd.



14. Strategic Recommendations



