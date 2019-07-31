Industrial Racking Systems Market to Witness 5.2% CAGR, Shelving’s Latest Industrial Products to Favor Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Industrial Racking Systems Market Research report include Ridg-U-Rak Inc., Kardex, Averys SA, SSI Schaef, Gonvarri Material Handling, ROMAN, S.r.l., R Rackin, ARPA, North American Steel Equipment Inc, and AK Material Handling Systems.among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Industrial Racking Systems Market is likely to witness considerable growth in the coming years due to recent product advancements. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Industrial Racking Systems Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 10,179.2 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the market will reach US$ 15,186.1 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2%.



Industrial racking systems are widely used in all types of business, warehouses, and other hubs to stack up and store goods. The ability of industrial racking systems to differentiate, identify, label, and provide ease of locating items in the warehouses have led to a rising uptake for these products across the world. Technological advancements in industrial racking systems have offered a massive growth platform for the industrial racking systems companies. The increasing number of manufacturing and retail outlet units will lead to an increase in the global Industrial Racking Systems Market revenue in the forthcoming years. In addition to the aforementioned factors, growing logistic activities and increasing number of logistic companies will directly lead to an increase in the uptake for industrial racking systems across the world.

Increasing Product Launches Will Favor Market Growth

Rapid industrialization has led to a high number of industrial warehouses around the world. Resulting from the high demand, there is an increase in the number of product launches, which in turn has contributed to the global Industrial Racking Systems Market growth in recent years. Shelving Concepts’ Amoruso Racking has been one of the most widely used products in the Industrial Racking Systems Market. The product was introduced with the aim of handling heavy-duty pallets and providing cantilever racking options. Amoruso’s success has had a major impact on the global Industrial Racking Systems Market. Fortune Business Insights has identified increasing products launches as one of the primary factors that will account for the growth of the global industrial racking systems in the coming years. The report encompasses several other factors that have contributed to significant growth of the market in recent years and also identifies potential factors that are likely to have a major say on the market growth in the coming years.

Establishment of Newer Storage Facilities, Due to Shortage in Existing Warehouses Will Subsequently Aid Demand for Industrial Racking Systems

The shortages in warehouse spaces have led to the need to set up more industrial warehouses and storage facilities. The ability of industrial racking systems to provide efficient storage options within compact spaces will create a high demand for these products in the coming years. Increase in trade activities will offer several opportunities for Industrial Racking Systems Market growth. Furthermore, increasing e-commerce activities will also contribute to the demand for industrial racking systems, worldwide. Existing industrial racking systems are being modified to meet modern standards, which in turn will aid the growth of the overall market. The report provides a comprehensive review of activities such as company mergers, business takeovers, product innovations, and regional segmentation and gauges the impact of these factors on the global Industrial Racking Systems Market.



Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the leading companies that are currently operating in the global Industrial Racking Systems Market. This Report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, SWOT analysis, and key industry trends.



Key companies covered in the report

Ridg-U-Rak Inc.

Kardex

Averys SA

SSI Schaefer

Gonvarri Material Handling

PROMAN, S.r.l.

AR Racking

ARPAC

North American Steel Equipment Inc.

AK Material Handling Systems



Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends of Market





Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors Key Technological Developments Regulatory Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis





Global Industrial Racking Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (US$ Mn) Cantilever Racking System Drive-in/Drive-thru Pallet Racking System Selective Pallet Racking System Push Back Pallet Racking System Others Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By industry Verticals (US$ Mn) Retail 5Manufacturing Packaging Food and Beverages Pharmaceuticals Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (US$ Mn) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



