Northrop Grumman Appoints Todd Ernst as Vice President, Investor Relations

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 31, 2019 -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has appointed Todd Ernst, vice president of investor relations, reporting to Ken Bedingfield, corporate vice president and chief financial officer, effective August 5. Ernst succeeds Steve Movius, who will continue to serve as corporate vice president and treasurer until his planned retirement in early 2020.



Prior to joining Northrop Grumman, Ernst served as vice president of investor relations at GE. Previously, he was vice president of corporate development at Raytheon, and led investor relations for seven years. Ernst joined Raytheon in 2010 as director, competitive assessment for corporate strategy.

Ernst has also held senior positions at Balyasny Asset Management and Neuberger Berman, covering aerospace and defense and other industry sectors. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from DePauw University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business. He is a designated Certified Treasury Professional.

Contact: Tim Paynter 703-280-2720 (office) Timothy.Paynter@ngc.com



