BioLargo Water Begins Demonstration Pilot for its Advanced Oxidation System (AOS) to Treat Captured Stormwater in Southern California

/EIN News/ -- Westminster, CA, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable science and technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that its Canadian subsidiary BioLargo Water, Inc. has commenced a pre-commercial demonstration pilot that will utilize the company’s Advanced Oxidation System (AOS) to treat captured stormwater in Southern California at BioLargo’s Westminster, California facility. The pilot’s goal is to demonstrate the technical and economic feasibility of deploying the AOS to enable stormwater treatment and reuse, an important and emerging water management application in the US and Canada. The pilot project is supported in part by research and development funding of to up to $189,000 from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).



BioLargo Water will collaborate on the project with Richard Watson & Associates, Inc. and Carollo Engineers, Inc. Richard Watson has been active in stormwater quality management since 1990 and currently consults to three watershed management groups in Los Angeles County. Carollo Engineers, a leading environmental engineering firm providing cost-effective, innovative, and reliable water treatment solutions, will provide engineering and water treatment validation for the project.

The goals of this demonstration pilot will focus on the efficacy of the AOS to treat captured stormwater to water reuse standards. The pilot will also help establish the capital and operating costs of the AOS in this application, a crucial step before potential commercial pilot clients and paying customers would consider the technology in this industrial setting.

BioLargo Water President Dr. Richard Smith commented on the news, “This pre-commercial demonstration pilot represents a pivotal moment for our company and for the AOS technology. It’s an opportunity to show the world that the AOS can provide high-performance and cost-effective treatment of captured stormwater and play a big role in the more than $4 billion stormwater use market.”

BioLargo CEO Dennis Calvert commented, “Stormwater capture, treatment, and use is an important and emerging water management market in the United States, particularly in California where voters in Los Angeles county recently passed ‘Measure W’ to provide $300M annually to pay for projects, infrastructure, and programs to capture, treat, and use stormwater and urban runoff. BioLargo is eager to demonstrate that the AOS is capable of helping solve challenges in this area that is so important to California, the United States, and globally.”

With this announcement, BioLargo is now conducting three pre-commercial pilots for its AOS technology: a poultry processing wastewater pilot in Northern Alberta, Canada; a brewery wastewater pilot in Southern California; and this stormwater pilot. These pilots represent a critical step toward commercialization, as they will provide crucial real-life technical and economic data required for the technology’s adoption by future customers, and will produce the case study data required to accelerate market adoption of this novel and potentially disruptive technology.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovative technology developer and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care. We develop and commercialize disruptive technologies by providing the capital, support, and expertise to expedite them from "cradle" to "maturity" (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. Our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com) features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

Contact Information

Dennis Calvert President and CEO BioLargo, Inc. 949-643-9540 x2

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.



