Pioneer Cannabis Corp. delighted to announce the opening of the first retail location at 1200 Brant St, Burlington on August 2nd, 2019

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Cannabis Corp. (“Pioneer Cannabis”), a national cannabis retail service provider, with Guruveer Sangha, owner/operator and pioneer, are pleased to announce the opening of the first Pioneer Cannabis Co branded store. The store is located at 1200 Brant Street in Burlington, Ontario and subject to final inspection and permitting, is scheduled to open at 10:00 am on August 2nd, 2019.



Located within minutes from the Queen Elizabeth, 403 and 407 Highways in an easily accessible retail center with ample parking, the 4,000 square foot space will see Pioneer Cannabis Co., Burlington offers a convenient, premium retail cannabis experience for the communities of Burlington, Oakville, Milton, Mississauga, Hamilton and beyond.

“I’m thrilled to be opening a Pioneer Cannabis Co. store in Burlington to serve a high-capacity area that borders a combined population of 1.7M people,” said Guruveer. “Pioneer Cannabis and I share an understanding that getting the right product to consumers in a relaxed, educated and authentic environment is paramount. I look forward to scheduling cannabis programming in our education room to best serve our local communities’ desire to better understand the variety of cannabis products, consumption methods and accessories currently available, as well as new products coming this fall.”

“With 22 brands and over 80 strains across the dried flower, capsules, oils and pre-rolls segments, all adult recreational consumers will find something that’s right for them at this first location,” said Kristie Smith, President of Pioneer Cannabis. “Whether you’re a canna-curious novice or canna-savvy cannasseur, or whether you seek an everyday price point or premium flower or accessory, Pioneer Cannabis Co. Burlington has you covered.”

“With our pioneering owner/operator, customer focused educational experience and stunning store aesthetic that welcomes adults of all ages, we are excited to see the opening at 1200 Brant Street,” added Alex Liszka, CEO of Pioneer Cannabis. “Thanks must go to the entire team that’s worked tirelessly with the common goal of setting the gold standard for cannabis retail.”

Pioneer Cannabis continues to pursue retail opportunities within Ontario and other provinces in accordance with prevailing cannabis retail regulations. For additional information and updates, visit the Pioneer website www.pioneercannabis.com .

About Pioneer Cannabis Corp.

Pioneer Cannabis Corp. is a cannabis retail services provider resulting from the collaboration of two industry-leading Canadian companies, WeedMD Inc., a trusted licensed cannabis producer, and Pita Pit Canada, a franchising and brand expert, to develop opportunities for entrepreneurial Canadians interested in owning and operating their own cannabis retail store. The values of Pioneer are deeply rooted in community, providing small business owners with the opportunity to thrive and contribute to their local economy. We are the pioneers of cannabis retail, supporting businesses from the ground up.

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Jessica Nudo

Nuda Media

Tel: 416-890-6832

Email: jessica@nudamedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.