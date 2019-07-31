Republic of Lithuania : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. European Dept.
Publication Date:
July 31, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Lithuania needs sustained productivity gains to ensure higher living standards and convergence with Western Europe. This is the only way to address, or even reverse, negative demographic dynamics. Macroeconomic and financial stability is a pre-requisite for sustained growth and has been achieved through prudent policies and labor market flexibility. Nevertheless, significant and well-identified structural challenges have yet to be addressed with ambitiously designed and decisively implemented productivity-enhancing reforms. The current expansionary cyclical environment as well as strong fiscal and external positions provide an ideal opportunity to address these challenges.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/252
English
Publication Date:
July 31, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513509235/1934-7685
Stock No:
1LTUEA2019002
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
60
