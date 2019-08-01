Translation startups, ecommerce stores and book deals - how ‘super commuters’ are maximising their journey time

Ellen de Visser speaking at TedX Rebecca Udall, founder of an ecommerce homeware business Dr. Liz Gloyn wrote her second book on the train to work

We often hear about companies that were started ‘around the kitchen table’, but the train, bus or tram can be fertile ground for launching a new business.

There's less pressure on a commuter to hit milestones or produce outputs and learning can be for learning's sake...”” — Professor Sir Cary Cooper

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UK, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- We often hear about companies that were started ‘around the kitchen table’, but the train, bus or tram can be equally fertile ground for launching a new business or advancing one’s career in exciting ways.From writing a book to launching a translation startup, some ‘super-commuters’ are finding new and interesting ways ways to maximise the time between home and work, as new research reveals that more than one in four people dedicate their commute time to education and training. The research , from ethical car recycling specialists scrapcarnetwork.org , found that 27% of commuters use their journey to learn new skills or undertake professional training, with audiobooks, online courses and apps proving to be the most popular tools. The research also found that 18-34 year olds are the most likely to dedicate their commute to self-education, with 31% saying their primary commuting activity is educational.According to data from the TUC, the average commuter spends 58 minutes a day travelling to or from work; that’s 225 hours, or nine days, per year. And it’s amazing what could be achieved in the time between home and office.Netherlands-born Ellen de Visser, who now splits her time between Berlin and Bristol, launched her translation and localisation business during her tram commute from the outskirts of Berlin into the city centre. She also wrote and edited two TedX talks, which she gave this year, on her way to work.24-year-old Rebecca Udall from Bournemouth who now lives in Malton, North Yorkshire taught herself search engine optimisation and Google Ads management on her three-hour daily commute, then launched an ecommerce homeware business with her newly-acquired skills.Dr. Liz Gloyn, a lecturer at Royal Holloway University, wrote the majority of her second book, ‘Tracking Classical Monsters in Popular Culture’, which is published by Bloomsbury this October, on her tube and train journey from north-east London to Egham, where she works.The researchers at Scrap Car Network calculated what could else be achieved by the average commuter within a year if they dedicated their commute to learning, and the possibilities are impressive.Based on the TUC’s data, the average commuter has more than enough time* in a single year to get two professional accreditations from Google, complete a Red Cross online first aid course, learn to code to a basic level, listen to the entire Duolingo Spanish language podcast series and read every book on the Oxford University undergraduate reading list for a Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Balliol College. (full calculations are available here) Professor Sir Cary Cooper CBE, a specialist in organisational psychology and healthy workplaces, believes journeys to and from work offer a uniquely creative environment for exploring new ideas."For many of us, the time travelling to and from the office can actually be a welcome break from family and work obligations and a good chance to catch up on reading or listening to podcasts. But when you think about how much time over the course of a year many commuters spend between home and work, there is an opportunity to make great strides in terms of learning, personal development and career progression.“And since the commute is generally viewed as 'downtime', there's a different dynamic to the activities. There's less pressure on a commuter to hit milestones or produce outputs and learning can be for learning's sake, which can make the process much more fruitful."ENDS____________________________________________Notes to editorsFor more information, contact Sean O’Meara - sean.omeara@essentialcontent.co.ukAbout the study: Essential Content polled 1,000 commuters on behalf of Scrap Car Network between the dates of July 2nd and July 8th 2019.*About the calculations: Full calculations are available here https://www.scrapcarnetwork.org/news/what-would-you-do-with-an-extra-nine-days-a-year/



