TZOA Launches Canada’s First All-in-One Smart Home Air Filtration Solution, HAVEN

Capable of improving residential air quality by upwards of 90 percent, HAVEN will be available for purchase across Western Canada over the next three months in time for forest fire season air quality concerns

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TZOA , the BC-based developer of Canada’s first and only all-in-one smart home air filtration solution, today announces the launch of its flagship product, HAVEN. Installed directly in a homeowner’s existing heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, HAVEN leverages proprietary sensor technology to detect air pollutants in real-time, delivering air quality updates straight to a homeowner’s mobile device. Capable of regulating the home’s airflow, filtering detected pollutants out of the air through high performance air filters, HAVEN improves residential air quality by upwards of 90 percent.



A limited run of 1,000 systems are now available exclusively to residents of British Columbia and Alberta, with Canadian expansion anticipated for the fall of 2019.

Forest fire season, now dubbed “the new normal” for Western Canada, has led experts including the BC Centre for Disease Control ( CDC, 2018 ) to recommend that individuals stay indoors to reduce exposure to harmful air pollutants and compounds. At the same time, indoor air quality has been found to be anywhere from two to five times as polluted as outdoor air. For the first time ever, individuals and families across Western Canada, including allergy and asthma sufferers and those in vulnerable populations, can be assured that the air in their homes is, in fact, clean.

“Today marks the culmination of years of product testing and development in the name of helping people breathe better not only here, in our hometown of Vancouver, but across the country,” said Kevin R. Hart, Founder and CEO of TZOA. “We spend over 90 percent of our time indoors, making it absolutely crucial that our internal environments promote good health and better breathing. With HAVEN, consumers will be capable of both monitoring and improving the air quality, ventilation, and filtration of their home environments to rid the air of pollutants that have historically had a negative impact on our sleep, health, and overall comfort and productivity.”

Starting at $195 CAD, the HAVEN system can be retrofitted into any HVAC system by a professional HVAC engineer. Subscribers (who pay $8/month ongoing) will receive an ongoing professional in-person analysis of their home’s air health, a monthly Healthy Home Service that includes auto-fulfillment of replacement filters every time HAVEN detects that it’s time for a change, as well as regular indoor and outdoor air quality measurement updates.

For more information on HAVEN and its availability in your region, visit www.tzoa.com .

About TZOA

TZOA is the BC-based developer of Canada’s first and only all-in-one smart home air filtration solution, HAVEN. Installed directly in a homeowners existing heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, HAVEN leverages proprietary sensor technology to detect air pollutants in real-time, delivering air quality updates straight to a homeowner’s mobile device. Capable of regulating the home’s airflow, filtering detected pollutants out of the air through high performance air filters, HAVEN improves residential air quality by upwards of 90 percent. Made in Canada, HAVEN is now available in British Columbia and Alberta, and has been assessed by third-party institutions including UBC, University of Utah and the US EPA.

TZOA was founded in Vancouver, British Columbia by former-journeyman electrician, Kevin R. Hart, in 2013 out of a desire to make breathing better and more accessible for Canadians. The company has since scaled to 13 employees out of its HQ in downtown Vancouver. For more information, visit http://www.tzoa.com .

Media Contact

Jen Hazell

Talk Shop Media

jen@talkshopmedia.com

604-738-2220







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.