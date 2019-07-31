State Bank Corp. Earns $2.25 million, or $0.28 per Diluted Share, in Second Quarter 2019

/EIN News/ -- LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Bank Corp. (OTCPINK: SBAZ) (“Company”), the holding company for State Bank of Arizona (“Bank”), today announced net income increased 23.6% to $2.25 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $1.82 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019, and increased 5.14% compared to $2.14 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. For the first six months of 2019, net income grew 2.26% to $4.08 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $3.99 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the same period of 2018.



“Solid top line growth, combined with improving operating efficiencies, contributed to one of the most profitable periods since the Company was founded for both the second quarter and first six months of 2019,” stated Brian M. Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer. “These factors supported a return on average assets of 1.25% and a return on average equity of 13.07% for the quarter. Our focus in the coming year remains on expanding market share in the Arizona markets we serve, while continuing to look for growth opportunities.”

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Net income increased 23.6% to $2.25 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to $1.82 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in 1Q19.





Return on average assets of 1.25%.





Return on average equity of 13.07%.





Core deposits comprised 85.1% of total deposits.





Tangible book value increased 20.9% to $7.86 per share, compared to $6.50 a year ago.

Net interest margin was 3.84% in the second quarter 2019, compared to 3.95% in the preceding quarter, and 3.93% in the second quarter a year ago. Average cost of funds rose to 61 basis points, as the Company increased overall deposit rates to remain competitive in the market place.

The provision for loan losses was $50,000 during the second quarter of 2019, with net recoveries of $357,000. The allowance for loan losses totaled $4.5 million at June 30, 2019, or 1.10% of total loans. Excluding acquired loans, the reserve ratio was 1.18%, which is in line with industry peers. On the acquired portfolio, the credit component of the loan purchase discount remains greater than an imputed reserve.

Total assets were $678.6 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $23.3 million, or 3.56%, from $655.3 million at December 31, 2018, and an increase of $36.9 million, or 5.75%, compared to $641.7 million a year ago. Total loans held for investment were $406.3 million at June 30, 2019, as compared to $407.3 million at December 31, 2018 and $362.3 million at June 30, 2018.

Total deposits were $592.0 million, an increase of $34.2 million, or 6.13%, from $557.8 million at December 31, 2018, and an increase of $30.1 million, or 5.36%, compared to $561.9 million a year ago. Core deposits, defined as noninterest bearing demand, money market, NOW and savings accounts, increased 1.17% compared to six months earlier and decreased 0.68% compared to a year earlier to $503.5 million at June 30, 2019. Core deposits now comprise 85.1% of total deposits.

Nonperforming assets were $2.4 million at June 30, 2019, a 50.0% increase from $1.6 million at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets represented 0.36% of total assets at June 30, 2019.

Shareholder equity increased to $70.5 million at June 30, 2019, from $64.4 million at December 31, 2018, and compared to $59.7 million a year ago. At June 30, 2019, tangible book value per share was $7.86 per share compared to $7.10 per share at December 31, 2018 and $6.50 per share at June 30, 2018.

Capital Management

Community banking organizations, including State Bank Corp. and State Bank of Arizona, became subject to increased capital requirements on January 1, 2015, and certain provisions of the new rules will be phased in from 2015 through 2019. The Company’s consolidated capital ratios and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution under the Basel III and Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform requirements at June 30, 2019. The Bank reported the following capital ratios at June 30, 2019:

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.91% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.40% Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.91% Total Capital Ratio 14.83%

About the Company



State Bank Corp., headquartered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, is the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, the largest locally-owned bank in Arizona. State Bank of Arizona is a full-service bank providing deposit and loan products, and convenient on-line banking to individuals, businesses and professionals. The Bank was established in October 1991, and the holding company was formed in 2004. Specializing in providing exceptional customer service and investing in its local communities, State Bank of Arizona was named 2018 Bank of the Year by Western Independent Bankers. The Bank has ten full-service branches: two in Lake Havasu City, two in Kingman, two in Prescott, one in Bullhead City, one in Prescott Valley, one in Phoenix, and one in Cottonwood, Arizona. The Company is traded over-the-counter as SBAZ. For further information, please visit the web site: www.statebankaz.com

In June 2019, State Bank Corp. was ranked #69 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts with Assets Under $2 Billion list for 2019 based on three-year average return on equity (“ROE”) as of 12/31/18.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about State Bank Corp. and State Bank of Arizona. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, borrower capacity to repay, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the Company conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.





UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOLLOW







State Bank Corp. Statement of Operations For the Quarter Ended Year to Date Dollars in thousands - Unaudited 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Statements of Operations Interest income Loans, including fees $ 5,905 $ 5,926 $ 5,249 $ 11,831 $ 10,091 Securities 861 809 897 1,670 1,793 Fed funds and other 236 166 99 403 190 Total interest income 7,002 6,901 6,245 13,904 12,074 Interest expense Deposits 789 544 229 1,333 436 Borrowings 142 262 143 404 247 Total interest expense 931 806 372 1,737 683 Net interest income 6,071 6,095 5,873 12,167 11,391 Provision for loan losses 50 300 158 350 193 Net interest income after loan loss provision 6,021 5,795 5,715 11,817 11,198 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 168 178 140 346 288 Mortgage loan fees 329 233 296 563 544 Gain on sale of loans 483 390 576 873 1,019 Other income 398 483 374 880 921 Total noninterest income 1,378 1,284 1,386 2,662 2,772 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,807 2,919 2,677 5,725 5,372 Net occupancy expense 187 192 171 379 354 Equipment expense 66 71 83 137 175 Data processing 514 532 437 1,046 877 Director fees & expenses 85 76 77 161 158 Insurance 36 35 37 71 75 Marketing & promotion 101 160 124 261 253 Professional fees 98 81 239 257 388 Office expense 69 81 33 72 71 Regulatory assessments 56 56 57 112 121 OREO and repossessed assets 42 82 (29) 124 13 Other expenses 463 481 397 945 900 Total noninterest expense 4,524 4,766 4,303 9,290 8,757 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,875 2,313 2,798 5,189 5,213 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 623 489 661 1,112 1,227 Net Income (Loss) $ 2,252 $ 1,824 $ 2,137 $ 4,077 $ 3,986 Per Share Data Basic EPS $ 0.28 $ 0.23 $ 0.27 $ 0.50 $ 0.49 Diluted EPS $ 0.28 $ 0.22 $ 0.26 $ 0.50 $ 0.49 Average shares outstanding Basic 8,090,000 8,075,764 8,062,225 8,082,921 8,056,069 Effect of dilutive shares 25,299 32,659 30,799 28,941 34,220 Diluted 8,115,299 8,108,423 8,093,024 8,111,862 8,090,289









State Bank Corp. Balance Sheets Dollars in thousands - Unaudited 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 6/30/2018 Consolidated Balance Sheets Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,040 $ 4,319 $ 4,061 $ 4,251 Interest bearing deposits 5,575 8,376 4,106 4,966 Overnight Funds 39,485 34,030 17,960 31,950 Available for sale securities 176,068 170,374 179,589 194,788 Total cash and securities 226,168 217,099 205,716 235,955 Loans held for sale, before reserves 7,294 6,174 2,375 4,817 Gross loans held for investment 406,342 411,159 407,264 362,308 Loan loss reserve (4,546 ) (4,139 ) (3,824 ) (3,647 ) Total net loans 409,090 413,194 405,815 363,478 Premises and equipment, net 15,093 15,171 14,315 14,180 Other real estate owned - 174 266 398 Federal Home Loan Bank and other stock 6,117 6,183 6,249 4,518 Company owned life insurance 11,424 11,360 11,802 11,672 Other assets 10,678 10,155 11,174 11,481 Total Assets $ 678,570 $ 673,336 $ 655,337 $ 641,682 Liabilities Non interest bearing demand $ 141,698 $ 136,761 $ 135,485 $ 125,877 Money market, NOW and savings 361,810 371,021 362,202 381,090 Time deposits <$250K 66,263 60,417 51,845 49,154 Time deposits >$250K 22,218 17,533 8,299 5,781 Total Deposits 591,989 585,732 557,831 561,902 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 6,260 5,176 5,001 4,064 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 6,000 18,000 6,000 Subordinated debt, net of debt issuance costs 6,806 6,953 7,045 7,257 Total Debt 13,066 18,129 30,046 17,321 Other Liabilities 3,001 2,556 3,086 2,795 Total Liabilities 608,056 606,417 590,963 582,018 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 39,813 39,762 39,597 39,513 Accumulated retained earnings 30,695 29,049 27,831 24,204 Accumulated other comprehensive income 6 (1,892 ) (3,054 ) (4,053 ) Total shareholders equity 70,514 66,919 64,374 59,664 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 678,570 $ 673,336 $ 655,337 $ 641,682





State Bank Corp. Five-Quarter Performance Summary For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands - Unaudited 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Performance Highlights Earnings: Total revenue (Net int. income + nonint. income) $ 7,449 $ 7,379 $ 7,622 $ 7,542 $ 7,259 Net interest income $ 6,071 $ 6,095 $ 6,060 $ 6,190 $ 5,873 Provision for loan losses $ 50 $ 300 $ 137 $ 160 $ 158 Noninterest income $ 1,378 $ 1,284 $ 1,562 $ 1,352 $ 1,386 Noninterest expense $ 4,524 $ 4,766 $ 4,744 $ 4,473 $ 4,303 Net income (loss) $ 2,252 $ 1,824 $ 2,283 $ 2,312 $ 2,137 Per Share Data: Net income (loss), basic $ 0.28 $ 0.23 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 Net income (loss), diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.22 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.26 Cash dividends declared $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Book value $ 8.71 $ 8.28 $ 7.98 $ 7.56 $ 7.40 Tangible book value $ 7.86 $ 7.42 $ 7.10 $ 6.67 $ 6.50 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.25 % 1.02 % 1.41 % 1.44 % 1.33 % Return on average equity 13.07 % 11.06 % 14.53 % 15.19 % 14.48 % Net interest margin, taxable equivalent 3.84 % 3.95 % 4.01 % 4.12 % 3.93 % Average cost of funds 0.61 % 0.54 % 0.38 % 0.29 % 0.29 % Average yield on loans 5.68 % 5.70 % 5.61 % 5.87 % 5.68 % Efficiency ratio 60.73 % 64.59 % 62.24 % 59.31 % 59.28 % Non-interest income to total revenue 18.50 % 17.40 % 20.49 % 17.93 % 19.09 % Capital & Liquidity: Total equity to total assets (EOP) 10.39 % 9.94 % 9.82 % 9.48 % 9.30 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.47 % 9.00 % 8.84 % 8.47 % 8.26 % Total loans to total deposits 69.87 % 71.25 % 73.43 % 68.72 % 65.34 % Mohave State Bank Common equity tier 1 ratio 13.91 % 13.49 % 13.18 % 13.49 % 13.83 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.40 % 10.39 % 10.42 % 10.23 % 9.99 % Tier 1 risk based capital 13.91 % 13.49 % 13.18 % 13.49 % 13.83 % Total risk based capital 14.83 % 14.32 % 13.94 % 14.26 % 14.63 % Asset Quality: Gross charge-offs $ 15 $ 88 $ - $ 77 $ - Net charge-offs (NCOs) $ (357 ) $ (15 ) $ (2 ) $ 71 $ (82 ) NCO to average loans, annualized -0.34 % -0.01 % 0.00 % 0.08 % -0.14 % Non-accrual loans/securities $ 2,415 $ 1,302 $ 1,391 $ 657 $ 2,389 Other real estate owned $ - $ 174 $ 266 $ 266 $ 399 Repossessed assets $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Non-performing assets (NPAs) $ 2,415 $ 1,476 $ 1,657 $ 923 $ 2,788 NPAs to total assets 0.36 % 0.22 % 0.25 % 0.14 % 0.43 % Loans >90 days past due $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - NPAs + 90 days past due $ 2,415 $ 1,476 $ 1,657 $ 923 $ 2,788 NPAs + loans 90 days past due to total assets 0.36 % 0.22 % 0.25 % 0.14 % 0.43 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.10 % 0.99 % 0.93 % 0.97 % 0.99 % Allowance for loan losses to NPAs 188.24 % 280.42 % 230.78 % 404.77 % 134.00 % Period End Balances: Assets $ 678,570 $ 673,336 $ 655,337 $ 642,963 $ 641,682 Total Loans (before reserves) $ 413,636 $ 417,333 $ 409,639 $ 385,489 $ 367,125 Deposits $ 591,989 $ 585,732 $ 557,831 $ 560,952 $ 561,902 Stockholders' equity $ 70,514 $ 66,919 $ 64,374 $ 60,975 $ 59,664 Common stock market capitalization $ 97,120 $ 104,646 $ 99,208 $ 117,759 $ 126,632 Full-time equivalent employees 120 122 124 121 122 Shares outstanding 8,093,299 8,080,791 8,065,709 8,065,709 8,065,709 Average Balances: Assets $ 717,839 $ 715,225 $ 649,673 $ 644,250 $ 640,327 Earning assets $ 634,681 $ 620,445 $ 607,149 $ 603,271 $ 599,968 Total Loans (before reserves) $ 415,774 $ 415,998 $ 400,116 $ 377,752 $ 369,705 Deposits $ 596,079 $ 562,399 $ 560,343 $ 562,683 $ 562,942 Other borrowings $ 12,457 $ 33,995 $ 17,649 $ 17,596 $ 16,622 Stockholders' equity $ 68,902 $ 65,986 $ 62,844 $ 60,901 $ 59,034 Shares outstanding, basic - wtd 8,090,000 8,075,764 8,065,709 8,065,709 8,062,225 Shares outstanding, diluted - wtd 8,115,299 8,108,423 8,092,290 8,092,983 8,093,024



Contact:

Brian M. Riley, President & CEO

Craig Wenner, EVP & CFO

928 855 0000

www.mohavestbank.com



