LifePod and Commonwealth Care Alliance Announce Expansion of LifePod’s Proactive-Voice Service to 500 More Members

Positive care outcomes and cost reductions lead LifePod and CCA to extend pilot program

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifePod ® Solutions, the first proactive-voice, AI-powered caregiver service and Commonwealth Care Alliance ® (CCA), a not-for-profit, community-based healthcare organization, today announced plans to extend LifePod’s proactive-voice service to additional CCA health plan members after results of a pilot demonstrated favorable outcomes. Driven by its mission to improve the health and well-being of people with significant needs by innovating, coordinating, and providing the highest quality, individualized care, CCA engaged LifePod in the pilot as part of the organization’s Connected Home Initiative to test proactive-voice technology with its members. The pilot’s promising preliminary results, which included cost reductions, prompted the decision to expand LifePod to approximately 500 additional CCA members.



“We have long recognized the potential for innovative technologies, particularly proactive AI-powered voice, to help our workforce monitor and care for our members in their homes and communities,” said Dr. John Loughnane, Chief of Acute Services and Innovation at Commonwealth Care Alliance. “We are excited by LifePod’s ability to increase the number and frequency of virtual interactions between care partners and members, which has augmented CCA’s in-person care model. Expansion of this pilot will help us further understand and develop individual, voice-based technology plans for our members and advance CCA’s structured analysis of patient-focused outcomes.”

As the first AI-powered, proactive-voice service and caregiver portal, LifePod simultaneously monitors and supports family members and healthcare clients via personalized voice prompts. CCA’s three-month pilot with LifePod focused on leveraging voice and virtual care models to efficiently provide high quality care to the pilot’s 52 participants. During the pilot, CCA members averaged nine interactions per day with LifePod’s voice-first service. These engagements supported CCA care plans and provided effective alternatives to phone calls and in-person visits resulting in cost reductions. In addition, CCA members and care partners both reported high levels of satisfaction.

“Our pilot with CCA demonstrated that the frequency and quality of engagement and care provided are enhanced through the use of the personalized, proactive-voice service delivered by LifePod, resulting in both improved patient well-being and cost savings,” said Stuart R. Patterson, CEO of LifePod. “We look forward to expanding our partnership with CCA using the power of voice and AI to open up the online, connected world for the benefit of CCA’s members and their caregiving teams.”

About Commonwealth Care Alliance

Headquartered in Boston, Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA) is a not-for-profit, community-based healthcare organization whose mission is to improve the health and well-being of people with significant needs by innovating, coordinating, and providing the highest quality, individualized care. CCA is a nationally recognized leader in providing care for high-cost, high needs individuals through a proven model that improves quality and health outcomes while reducing overall costs of care. In Massachusetts, CCA’s two health plans serve approximately 32,000 members who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare, and for three consecutive years, CCA’s One Care plan earned a top rating from a consumer survey conducted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Learn more about CCA’s pioneering healthcare solutions and validated care model at http://www.commonwealthcarealliance.org/ or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .



About LifePod Solutions

LifePod® is the first proactive-voice, AI-powered caregiving service developed with a singular goal in mind: to support and improve the quality of care and life for both caregivers and care recipients throughout their journey together. LifePod’s customizable functionality fits the unique needs of a wide range of caregivers supporting older adults aging in place as well as those suffering from chronic illnesses or disabilities at home. Winner of the Best of Show award in Patient-Focused Software at the 2019 Bio-IT World, LifePod’s two-way voice service expands the capabilities of popular smart speakers with patented technology that supports natural voice dialogues, configured and controlled by remote caregivers. The LifePod team, comprised of experienced voice and health technology veterans, works closely with families, professional caregivers, and senior living communities to improve health outcomes and reduce the costs of long-term and chronic care. To learn more or to sign up for the LifePod Early Access Program, visit https://lifepod.com.

