Smithfield Culinary Selects CORE as Philanthropic Partner of Choice to Support Families within Foodservice

/EIN News/ -- SMITHFIELD, Va., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Culinary, the foodservice business of Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork processor and industry leader in sustainability, announced its newest charitable partnership with CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees), a nationally recognized community of support for all food and beverage service families in need.



CORE works to provide grants that support children of foodservice employees that are navigating life-altering circumstances such as a family death, injury, medical condition or loss of home. Since 2004, CORE has supported more than 600 families and raised more than $4 million.

“As a global food company with a significant foodservice business, we have a meaningful opportunity to raise awareness and help support worthy causes like CORE,” says Chip Morgan, director, marketing brand strategy, Smithfield Culinary. “Members of the foodservice community are passionate about supporting their peers and colleagues. For us, partnering with CORE is our way of giving back to our industry family.”

Within the first year of supporting CORE, Smithfield Culinary has helped raise more than $50,000 to help multiple families in need via various events and sponsorships. The families supported received funding for food, housing, utilities, medical expenses, childcare and transportation needs.

“Having a partnership with Smithfield Culinary is so important to an organization like ours,” says Lauren LaViola, executive director, CORE. “Without the financial assistance that Smithfield provides, we would not be able to have the significant impact that we do on dozens of families every year.”

To learn more about CORE visit www.coregives.org . To learn more about Smithfield Culinary visit www.SmithfieldCulinary.com .

About Smithfield Culinary

With a dedication to culinary arts, innovation, and industry-leading sustainability, Smithfield Culinary leverages passionate chefs, culinary partners, and R&D to produce high-quality products that inspire chefs and consumers alike. Foodservice brands within the Smithfield Culinary portfolio include Carando®, Curly’s®, Eckrich®, Farmland®, Margherita®, and Smithfield®. Smithfield Culinary is the foodservice business unit of Smithfield Foods, Inc. , the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. For more information, visit www.SmithfieldCulinary.com .



About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Foodmix Marketing Communications on

behalf of Smithfield Culinary

Trisha Teckenbrock

(630) 366-7515

tteckenbrock@foodmix.net



